Concert Review: VÉRITÉ’s Final Performance on FLETCHER’s ‘Girl of My Dreams’ Tour Leaves Fans ‘Thinking of Her’

To grow in life, you have to kill a lot of s*** off. Or at least Vérité thinks so. This October, Vérité performed at the Hammerstein Ballroom in conjunction with FLETCHER’s “Girl of my Dreams” tour — complete with a bloody Halloween costume and songs that left attendees “thinking of her.”

VÉRITÉ released ‘love you forever’ in 2022

‘love you forever’ songwriter VÉRITÉ | Nicole Mago

Among fans of The 1975, Vérité is known for her “Somebody Else” cover, released in 2016. Since its premiere, this single has snagged over 130 million Spotify plays. One of her most popular originals, “by now,” holds over 7 million plays on the streaming platform.

Recently, the artist released her single “love you forever,” which was written on her couch “fervently typing lyrics into my notes app and trying to fit words into sensible melodic phrases while crying.”

“I didn’t record a voice memo or sit down at a piano, I just walked around for a few weeks sitting in the feeling, singing, and arranging it in my brain until I brought the idea into the studio and spent the day bending the tempo of the song to push and pull to mimic the tension I felt in my own body,” Vérité said in a statement.

“I love capturing something raw and not overproducing it, not hiding under sheen, but exposing the intricate inner workings to truly capture a feeling,” she added.

Even when she’s not performing or recording music, Vérité offers her insight in the podcast “Anatomy of an Artist,” a series exploring “people, the art they create, and the business behind their art.” The podcast featured new musicians every episode, including UPSAHL, K. Flay, Rabitt, Olivia O’Brien, and more.

VÉRITÉ appeared on Fletcher’s ‘Girl of My Dreams’ Tour

In 2022, the “younger women” singer appeared as an opener for Fletcher’s “Girl Of My Dreams” tour, performing in New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center.

“S***, it’s my last night on the ‘Girl of my Dreams’ tour with FLETCHER, and I’m sad but it’s going to be a f****** great show,” the artist shared on her Instagram story. As a Halloween-themed concert, the artist appeared tinged with fake blood, highlighting her pop-y originals.

VÉRITÉ left FLETCHER fans thinking of her

It’s emotional whenever a chapter ends, and this was undoubtedly a bittersweet performance for Vérité. There were peaks and valleys throughout the set, with the artist unafraid to highlight slower, personal songs like “younger women.”

This would be a bold choice under different circumstances — with some listeners potentially unaware of her discography. For FLETCHER’s audience, though, it was a perfect choice. It showcased some of the best parts of Vérité’s original songs, as well as her impressive vocals.

Some attendees were screaming lyrics back at Vérité, with others taking to social media to post their favorite pictures and videos from the set. Despite this being her final performance on the “Girl of My Dreams” tour, fans can expect more personal, pop songs from Vérité.

