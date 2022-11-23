‘Cooking with Just Christine’ Features a Great Thanksgiving Dessert Idea

It has been pumpkin season for months. Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts released their pumpkin-themed goodies long before the first leaf turned orange, and store shelves have been packed with everything from pumpkin donuts to pumpkin spice hummus since back-to-school time. Still, pumpkin’s main event is just now upon us. For Sister Wives fans who also love Thanksgiving, Christine Brown has a pumpkin dessert recipe that is sure to wow, but also easy to make. She recently shared the recipe on her solo cooking show, Cooking with Just Christine.

Christine Brown’s pumpkin cake is a simple Thanksgiving dessert

On the latest episode of Cooking with Just Christine, the reality TV star best known for her work on Sister Wives shared a pumpkin dessert that even the most novice cooks can whip together to impress the family on Thanksgiving day. The fall-inspired “dump cake” dessert utilizes pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, and a yellow cake mix for the base. Homemade whipped cream and a sprinkling of nutmeg serve as the icing.

The cake is as simple as mixing some ingredients, dumping them in a pan, and popping the concoction in the oven. In her tutorial, available on TLC.com, Christine revealed the recipe is actually one her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, made each holiday.

While the recipe belongs to Janelle, Christine is still the sister wife best known for her cooking, according to the family. Paedon Brown, Christine and Kody’s son, revealed that his mother’s lasagna is way better than his stepmother, Robyn Brown’s lasagna, for example.

This isn’t the first Thanksgiving-themed recipe Christine has offered fans

While Christine’s pumpkin cake feels particularly fall-inspired, it isn’t the first Thanksgiving recipe she’s shared with her fans. In the first season of Cooking with Just Christine, the home cook offered fans a recipe for her famous Thanksgiving rolls.

Christine’s rolls are pretty famous in the Brown family. Since Christine walked away from the Brown family, other members of the clan have attempted to recreate them. Christine has also shared the recipe before. In 2020, she made the famed rolls, which include pantry basics like butter, eggs, water, flour, and yeast, on Facebook Live. Presumably, she’ll be making them this year, too, but Kody Brown surely won’t be getting any.

Christine launched ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ in early 2022

After stepping away from her doomed marriage, Christine Brown moved to Utah to be closer to family. There, she has thrived. The mother of six even launched a solo project with TLC. TLC announced Christine’s solo venture, Cooking with Just Christine, in February 2022. After season 1 released its final episode, things fell quiet.

Fans were concerned that the show wouldn’t return but true to form, TLC dropped big news shortly before season 17 of Sister Wives premiered. The famed reality TV network announced season 2 of Cooking with Just Christine would return, too. So far in season 2 of the short cooking videos, Christine has welcomed several of her children and her mother into her Utah kitchen. Together they have crafted comforting dishes like beef pot pie, chicken noodle soup, and a coffee cake that is just unique enough to be interesting.