What Was Coolio’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Coolio, best known for the songs Gangsta’s Paradise and Fantastic Voyage, has died at the age of 59. Here’s a look at the rapper and actor’s net worth, life, and career.

Coolio’s death

Coolio | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Coolio died while visiting a friend’s house, reports TMZ. According to Coolio’s manager, Jarez, the rapper excused himself to go to the bathroom. He took a long time to exit the bathroom, so his friend went to check on him.

Upon entering the bathroom, the friend discovered Coolio on the floor, says the publication. Emergency medical technicians reportedly pronounced him dead at the scene. As of this writing, there is no official cause of death.

Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’

Coolio (his real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) released his first studio album, It Takes a Thief, in 1994. He gained popularity after releasing the single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was the featured song on the soundtrack for the 1995 movie Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer. Coolio won a Grammy award for best rap solo performance the following year.

Coolio said he didn’t make it big in the music industry until he was in his early 30s. By the time Gangsta’s Paradise was released, Coolio said he was about 31 years old, which is when some rappers retire, according to him.

During an interview with Sway in the Morning, Coolio said his record label pushed his singles harder than his albums. He believed this was why his albums didn’t do as well as they could have.

“A lot of people don’t know my albums, but I felt like my singles were so big that it just overshadowed everything,” said Coolio. “Tommy Boy [records] actually had their fingers on the pulse back then, and they were pushing singles hard. My albums did well but I think they could have done better if they pushed the album instead of the single.”

Coolio’s net worth

Coolio’s estimated net worth at the time of his death was $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Coolio’s TV and movie appearances

One of Coolio’s early acting roles was in a 1995 episode of Martin titled “All the Players Came.” That same year, he played a gangster in an episode of The Parent ‘Hood titled “Trust a Move.”

In 1996, Coolio appeared in the film Dear God, in which he played the character Gerard. The following year, he played a banker in the movie Batman & Robin. Some of Coolio’s other acting roles include appearances in The Nanny, Charmed, Star-ving, Dracula 3000, and All That.

Coolio also had a passion for cooking. He starred in a web series called Cookin’ With Coolio. He released a cookbook in 2009 titled Cookin’ With Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price.

Awards and nominations

Coolio received many awards and nominations throughout his career. In addition to his Grammy, some of his honors include an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, MTV Video Music Awards, and Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?