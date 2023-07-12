Meghan Markle is rumored to be considering a return to acting and could possibly take on a role once attached to Princess Diana.

Rumors are swirling that Meghan Markle may be considering a return to the silver screen in a highly anticipated new role. If she takes on the part, it might steady her and Prince Harry’s shaky standing in Hollywood, especially amid rumors of their impending Netflix contract loss.

In an unexpected turn of events, Meghan is reportedly in consideration for a part in the sequel to the 1992 classic, The Bodyguard. Kevin Costner, star of the original film, had once pitched the role to Diana herself, adding more intrigue to Meghan’s potential return.

Meghan Markle | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood comeback might include this iconic role

Meghan and Harry are allegedly teetering on the edge of losing their substantial Netflix contract. To avert potentially forfeiting a massive $80 million, Meghan is eying a dramatic comeback to her acting career.

Express reports that the Duchess of Sussex could step into the protagonist’s shoes in a sequel to the iconic 1992 film, The Bodyguard. Given the history of the movie’s connection with Diana, this presents an intriguing twist.

Back in the day, Kevin Costner was fully on board with a sequel. Costner, who shared the screen with Whitney Houston in the original movie, even talked to Diana about the role.

Despite considering her for the part, Diana had certain hesitations about re-emerging into the public eye. However, it remains unclear if Meghan shares the same reservations as Harry’s late mother, especially considering the couple’s tenuous future in Hollywood.

Kevin Costner once revealed that Princess Diana almost starred in ‘Bodyguard 2’

Costner has openly discussed the time when a sequel to The Bodyguard was very much on the table. Studio executives considered Diana an ideal fit to play opposite Costner, given her immense popularity and charisma.

Back in 2012, Costner shed light on how the People’s Princess nearly clinched the role. He unveiled that the film’s producers were enamored with the idea of having Diana portray Costner’s romantic interest. They even engaged in conversations with her about stepping into the character’s shoes.

For his part, Costner spoke highly of his talks with the Princess of Wales. He even revealed that her main hesitation centered on potential kissing scenes.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question: ‘Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way,” Costner shared, adding that he told Diana, “’There’s going to be a little bit of [kissing], but we can make that okay too.'”

However, Princess Diana concluded that her life already contained sufficient drama. That said, she remained receptive to the idea of embracing the role, given the right circumstances.

Kevin Costner recalled who connected him with the Princess of Wales

Costner revealed further details about how Diana’s name emerged as a potential lead for the sequel. It turns out that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, played a crucial role in connecting Diana.

According to The Guardian, Sarah actively initiated discussions with the producers and facilitated the connection between Diana and Costner. Sarah and Diana, of course, shared a tight bond during their time in the royal family.

“Sarah was really important,” Costner stated said. “I always respect Sarah because she’s the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana. And she never said, ‘Well, what about me? I’m a princess too.’ She was just so supportive of the idea.”

The Bodyguard, upon its release, raked in $411m at the box office, securing its position as the second highest-grossing film of 1992. Its soundtrack, having sold a staggering 45 million copies, retains the title of the top-selling soundtrack ever.

The film gained notability for Whitney Houston, who made her acting debut portraying a character under siege from an unidentified stalker.

Costner did not reveal too many details about the script for the sequel, but royal fans would have loved to see Diana grace the big screens.