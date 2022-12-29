Country Singer Zach Bryan Calls out Ticketmaster With New Album, ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’

Ticketmaster is catching heat from everybody. On Dec. 25, country singer Zach Bryan dropped a live album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), drawing attention to the growing anger at Ticketmaster over concert ticket prices.

Zach Bryan released an album called ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’

Bryan’s new album dropped on Dec. 25. As a live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster features recordings from Bryan’s performance at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Nov. 3.

Along with releasing the album, Bryan used the album to share a statement about his plans to find a new ticketing avenue for his 2023 concert dates.

“Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it,” Bryan wrote in a statement on Instagram.

He continued, “I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show. To clarify, I am playing a few festivals which I have no control over.”

Zach Bryan wants to fight against ‘monopolies’

Over the past few years, there has been increasing pushback against Ticketmaster and Live Nation for the companies’ concert ticketing practices.

While Bryan did not name Ticketmaster in his statement, he did share that he wants to fight against “monopolies.”

“I am so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people,” Bryan wrote. “Also, to any songwriter trying to make ‘relatable music for the working class man or woman’ should pride themself on fighting for the people who listen to the words they’re singing.”

The singer shared that he will officially announce a tour shortly and he assured fans the announcement delay is due to him doing “everything” possible “to make tickets more affordable.”

Would like to make something clear, I’m not a hateful man and I meant no harm by naming my album that.

Love is the only way on a human level.



I named it that to shed light on a massive national issue and I love all of you guys so much.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) December 27, 2022

The singer is trying to work around Ticketmaster

Anger at Ticketmaster grew exponentially following pre-sales for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, with multiple politicians speaking out against the company.

In November, it was announced that the Department of Justice opened an investigation against Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster. According to CBS News, the investigation is to determine if Live Nation is “abusing its market dominance in the ticket industry.”

In his Instagram statement, Bryan encouraged fans to sign up for updates about “tour dates, registration, and the on-sale of tickets” through Laylo.

Fans shared their appreciation for Bryan in the comments of the singer’s statement.

“Thank you for standing up for us! We tried so hard to get tickets to San Diego this year but $400 per ticket for nosebleeds was not happening,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Another fan wrote on Instagram, “Best Christmas gift I have ever received right here.”

Updates about Bryan’s future tour and how he plans to incorporate lowered ticket prices will be announced at a later date.