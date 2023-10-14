Just before celebrating their big day, a body language expert noticed one royal couple being very tactile and “comforting each other.” Can you guess who?

For many people, a wedding can be one of the best days of their lives. But it can also be one of the most nerve-wracking. That’s true for members of the royal family as well as their weddings are usually larger than most and expected to go off without a hitch.

Now, a body language expert has analyzed several photos of one royal couple just before and on their big day, and observed them “comforting each other.” Read on to find out who.

The couple a body language expert noticed ‘comforting’ each other before their wedding

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant. Stanton has also analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family over the years. Now, following Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding anniversary on Oct. 12, Stanton looked back at several photos and noticed them “comforting each other” and revealed how that seemed to help on their big day.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St. George’s Chapel after their wedding ceremony | Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton noted that Eugenie and Jack are “tactile” and “comforted each other” during their wedding rehearsal.

“In their wedding rehearsal pictures, Jack and Eugenie’s emotions are genuine,” the expert said. “They are a couple who are very much in love. Their emotions appear to be consistent with their tactile body language. They like to comfort each other.”

That “comfort” at the rehearsal carried into their actual wedding day as Stanton didn’t notice any signs that either of them were nervous.

He explained: “There is an image of Jack putting the ring on Eugenie’s finger, he doesn’t look nervous. There is genuine happiness in his facial expression and a lot of confidence. They will have been told how to stand and smile. They are emoting joy on their special day and show enjoyment for the next chapter of their lives together.”

Expert says Princess Eugenie and Jack ‘gained even more confidence’ since they got married

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church | UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Stanton added that in the early days of their relationship, Princess Eugenie and her future husband often came across as “shy.”

“When we look at photos of Eugenie and Jack during their early days of seeing each other, neither of them came across as confident. Eugenie came across as shy and nervous on camera, as did Jack,” the body language guru pointed out, adding, “That could be down to not being photographed very often. Eugenie would play with her fingers quite a lot and strands of her hair or face, which suggests she was reassuring herself when feeling nervous and out of place.”

But Stanton noticed that they both have really “grown in their confidence” over the years.

“Eugenie and Jack’s confidence has grown hugely over the years. We’ve seen them interact with Prince Harry, as well as Kate and [cousin] Zara Tindall … When [Eugenie] is photographed with Jack now, she will look straight down the lens, and that tells us she is confident on her own as well as when she is with Jack. Eugenie is clearly more dominant than him. He comes across as submissive and reserved. This was very similar to her mother Sarah Ferguson. Fergie would always take the lead and she showed she felt comfortable doing it that way.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.