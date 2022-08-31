‘Crash Landing on You’ K-Drama Is Becoming a Musical – Who Plays the Role of Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok?

A certain number of K-dramas have reached fame beyond what anyone ever imagined. Before Squid Game, one of Netflix’s most well-regarded dramas, is Crash Landing On You. Now husband and wife couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin starred as the leading characters in a North-South Korean romance story. Crash Landing On You is now ready to debut as a musical with a star-studded cast.

‘Crash Landing On You’ told the story of unsuspecting love between a soldier and heiress

Yoon Se-ri (Son) is a chaebol heir and owner of her own beauty company. When her father can no longer run the family company after returning from prison, he appoints Se-ri as his successor. She soon becomes the envy of her siblings and mother.

While the company will soon make the official announcement, Se-ri goes paragliding and runs into a storm. She finds herself landing in the military zone in North Korea. The situation is dire as any trespassers pose a threat. It just so happens that Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin) answers the call with his team.

While Se-ri escapes Captain Ri, she ventures to a local town in North Korea instead of South Korea. In a twist of fate, Captain Ri saves her and vows to get her back home safely. Meanwhile, Se-ri’s siblings take advantage of her absence to gain control. Throughout the K-drama, Se-ri weasels her way into the hearts of the Korean soldiers and Captain Ri’s heart.

The dynamic love and dangerous love story in Crash Landing On You will soon become a musical in September.

Lee Jang-woo stars as Captain Ri in ‘Crash Landing On You’ musical

According to Soompi, news of the K-drama becoming a musical was reported in March 2021. Details of the leading cast were still unconfirmed, but fans now have a complete list of actors taking on the beloved roles for the Crash Landing On You musical. Pop Music and T2N Media are in charge of turning the beloved love story into a wonder full of musical numbers and drama.

The big question is who will play the leading roles of Se-ri and Captain Ri, played by Son and Hyun Bin. Unlike the K-drama, the musical will have three alternating leading actors in the role of Captain Ri. Soompi reports Lee Jang-woo, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Min Woo-hyuk will star as the North Korean soldier who falls in love with Se-ri.

Actors Im Hye-young, Kim Ryeo-won, and Na Ha-na will alternate as the chaebol heir and businesswomen Se-ri. The K-drama also tells the story of Se-ri’s former husband-to-be and conman, Seung-jun. Actor Kim Jung-hyun originally played the role. The musical will star Tei, Lee Yi-kyung, and Han Seung-yoon, with Yoon Eun-oh as the understudy.

Fans can also not forget K-drama character Seo Dan, a North Korean heiress, and cello player. Seo Dan causes friction as Captain Ri’s supposed fiancè. Seo Ji-hye originally played the role with Song Joo-hee, Kim Yi-hoo, and WJSN’s Yeonjung taking on the character for the musical.

The ‘Crash Landing On You’ musical cast is familiar to K-drama fans

It is not unheard of for actors to take on different forms of work from the stage to the small-screen. Lee Jang-woo started his career on the small-screen and has appeared in dramas such as I Do, I Do, Here Comes Mr. Oh, My Only One, and Homemade Love Story.

Actor Lee Kyu-hyung is likely the most noteworthy actor who made his career in fan-favorite K-dramas and theater. He made a name for himself in the ‘Slice of Life’ K-drama Prison Playbook, Life, and Doctor John. Lee also starred in the emotional drama Hi Bye, Mama! Lee recently gained fame for his roles in Happiness, All of Us Are Dead and Seoul Vibe. He is also set to star in May It Please the Court in September.

Crash Landing On You musical actor Lim Hye-young is often recognized for her role in Love ft. Marriage & Divorce. Jung Ryeo-won will also play the character, and many fans know her for the romance drama, Wok of Love and Diary of a Prosecutor. She will also star alongside Lee in Disney+’s May It Please the Court.

