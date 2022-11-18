‘Criminal Minds’: Every Main Cast Member Who Left and Why

The BAU has seen plenty of personnel changes over the years. Some Criminal Minds cast members, like Matthew Gray Gubler and Kirsten Vangsness, stuck around for most of the show’s 15-season run, but several other stars came and left between seasons. Here are all the major cast exits that happened on Criminal Minds and why.

Thomas Gibson as Aaron Hotchner on ‘Criminal Minds’ | Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Lola Glaudini (Elle Greenaway)

Lola Glaudini was only around for one full season of Criminal Minds, but she was an original member of the BAU and the first of many stars to leave. Her character, Elle Greenaway, left the team after she was shot by an UnSub and experienced PTSD.

In real life, Glaudini reportedly left the series because she wasn’t happy living in Los Angeles. Criminal Minds producer Ed Bernero told LA Times that Glaudini wanted to move back to the east coast. However, Glaudini never confirmed that herself.

Mandy Patinkin (Jason Gideon)

Cast member Mandy Patinkin, who played Senior Supervisory Special Agent Jason Gideon, left Criminal Minds early in season 3. Like Elle, Gideon quit the BAU due to trauma after his girlfriend was murdered. The real reason for Patinkin’s departure was that he felt uncomfortable with the show’s dark subject matter and violent nature. Gideon was later killed off in season 10, but he did not appear on-screen.

A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau)

A.J. Cook, who played Jennifer “JJ” Jareau, appeared in most seasons of Criminal Minds right up to the series finale. However, there was a brief time when Cook left the cast. After season 5, news broke that her contract was not renewed, reportedly to cut costs. She appeared only a few times in season 6. Thankfully, Criminal Minds brought Cook back in season 7 due to outrage from the fan base. Cook will reprise her role as JJ in the revival, Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss)

Paget Brewster became another off-and-on Criminal Minds cast member. She first joined as Emily Prentiss, Elle’s replacement, in season 2 and continued on the show until she took a hiatus in season 5. Then, Brewster announced her “official” exit in season 7 — but even that didn’t last. She later returned in season 12, and Brewster will star in Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Rachel Nichols (Ashley Seaver)

Rachel Nichols, who played Ashley Seaver, started her role as a guest before turning into a full-time cast member. However, that only lasted one season. Many fans were unhappy with the character seemingly trying to replace JJ and Emily. When Cook and Brewster returned, Criminal Minds dropped Nichols.

Jeanne Tripplehorn (Alex Blake)

Jeanne Tripplehorn had a two-season run as Dr. Alex Blake in seasons 8 and 9. However, her character ultimately decided to leave the BAU because a case reminded her of her late son. In real life, Tripplehorn reportedly left after contract negotiations failed. Executive producer Erica Messer revealed to TVGuide that they wanted to give Alex a subtle exit.

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Kate Callahan)

Jennifer Love Hewitt was certainly a big name on Criminal Minds, but her time on the show was short. She played Kate Callahan in season 10, but her character was pregnant — just like Hewitt. Both Kate and Hewitt decided they needed time off to care for their growing family.

Shemar Moore (Derek Morgan)

Shemar Moore played Derek Morgan, one of the most beloved Criminal Minds characters, for 11 seasons. Toward the end of season 11, Derek left the BAU to protect his family after a life-threatening incident. In real life, Moore simply wanted to move on to other things. His Criminal Minds exit was definitely one of the most shocking and heartbreaking.

Thomas Gibson (Aaron “Hotch” Hotchner)

Another shocking cast member exit was Thomas Gibson, who played Aaron Hotchner for 11 full seasons. Gibson left Criminal Minds very suddenly during season 12 filming. His character was placed in Witness Protection after he and his son were targeted by a serial killer. Gibson, on the other hand, was fired after he kicked a writer over “creative differences.”

Damon Gupton (Stephen Walker)

Finally, another subtle cast exit happened around the same time. Damon Gupton played Stephen Walker in season 12, but he did not return in season 13. Messer told TVGuide that Criminal Minds let Gupton go to bring in Daniel Henney, who played Matthew Simmons in the spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Criminal Minds is available to stream on Paramount+.