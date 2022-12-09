‘Criminal Minds’: Every Episode Directed by Matthew Gray Gubler

Many fans of Criminal Minds will likely agree that Matthew Gray Gubler was one of the best parts of the show. He played Spencer Reid, a young, quirky, and genius agent at the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), in all 15 seasons. In addition to starring, Matthew Gray Gubler directed some fan-favorite episodes of Criminal Minds.

Gubler may be absent from the Criminal Minds revival this year, but fans can still enjoy an MGG marathon. Here are all the episodes he directed.

Matthew Gray Gubler directed the creepiest episodes of ‘Criminal Minds’

Most episodes of Criminal Minds dealt with seriously creepy serial killers, but the ones directed by Matthew Gray Gubler always took the creepy factor to the max. Many fans have even found that one episode, “The Lesson,” is high on the list of the most disturbing installments. Gubler also knew how to evoke emotion, as “Mosley Lane” is one of the saddest episodes.

Gubler took the reigns on one or two episodes every season from seasons 5 through 14. Here’s the full list of episodes directed by MGG:

Season 5 episode 16: “Mosley Lane” (2010)

Season 6 episode 18: “Lauren” (2011)

Season 7 episode 19: “Heathridge Manor” (2012)

Season 8 episode 10: “The Lesson” (2012)

Season 8 episode 20: “Alchemy” (2013)

Season 9 episode 7: “Gatekeeper” (2013)

Season 9 episode 20: “Blood Relations” (2014)

Season 10 episode 21: “Mr. Scratch” (2015)

Season 11 episode 18: “A Beautiful Disaster” (2016)

Season 12 episode 6: “Elliot’s Pond” (2016)

Season 13 episode 7: “The Capilanos” (2018)

Season 14 episode 5: “The Tall Man” (2018)

Matthew Gray Gubler once shared the secret to ‘good, spooky filmmaking’

Even Gubler has agreed that his episodes of Criminal Minds were often more unsettling than others. According to the Spencer Reid actor, that’s just his directing style. He explained his approach in an interview with TVLine ahead of the debut of “Mr. Scratch.”

“I try to approach directing from the most classic standpoint imaginable. A lot of my influences are from the old German expressionist films, and early film noir,” Gubler shared. “I think it’s a slower-paced, more subjective, less gory style of directing, and that services our episodes really well. People will always be the most scared of what they can’t see, so doing that will always make these episodes extra creepy. Showing a bit of restraint is, I think, integral to good, spooky filmmaking.”

Matthew Gray Gubler has also directed other projects

Much of Gubler’s directorial experience comes from Criminal Minds, but that wasn’t his first time directing. In 2005, he had the chance to intern for famous filmmaker Wes Anderson while appearing in Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. Gubler directed a making-of documentary titled Matthew Gray Gubler’s Life Aquatic Intern Journal.

That same year, Gubler directed two shorts: The Cactus That Looked Just Like a Man and Claude: A Symphony of Horror. He later directed a mockumentary series titled Matthew Gray Gubler: The Unauthorized Documentary. Finally, Gubler directed two music videos for The Killers: “Don’t Shoot Me Santa” (2007) and “Dirt Sledding” (2015).

