‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: A.J. Cook ‘Considered’ Not Returning Without On-Screen Best Friend Matthew Gray Gubler

Jennifer “JJ” Jareau and Spencer Reid had one of the most beloved friendships on Criminal Minds. The BAU agents maintained their bond throughout the show’s 15 seasons, and JJ even once confessed her love for Reid. JJ and Reid’s friendship is sorely missed in Criminal Minds: Evolution, but unfortunately, Reid actor Matthew Gray Gubler couldn’t join the revival. Apparently, JJ actor A.J. Cook almost turned it down, too.

Why isn’t Matthew Gray Gubler in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’?

Gubler played genius Supervisory Special Agent Spencer Reid in all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds. However, he opted not to return for the revival on Paramount+. The premiere episode confirms that Reid still works for the FBI, but he’s away on a confidential assignment.

In real life, Gubler simply wanted to focus on his other projects, as showrunner Erica Messer recently revealed to Deadline.

“He’s been doing other projects and a lot of those were lining up during our window. Our window of shooting was just August to December 2. It was the same with Daniel Henney [Matt Simmons on Criminal Minds], who was working on The Wheel of Time. So I wasn’t able to get them, but I could get the six other cast members. They’ve never been better,” Messer explained.

A.J. Cook didn’t want to come back for the revival without Matthew Gray Gubler

Many fans were disappointed to learn that Gubler wouldn’t be part of the Criminal Minds: Evolution cast. It’s just as painful for Cook, who has to move forward on the show without her on-screen best friend. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Cook revealed that she almost didn’t accept the job.

“I mean, Matthew is one of the most charismatic, larger than life, yet very real, people I’ve ever met. It was actually really, really difficult for me when I found out he wasn’t gonna be able to come back. I considered not [returning],” the actor said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do this without him. Like, how do we do this?’ They’re best friends. I kind of struggled with that at first.”

However, Cook felt more comfortable when she saw where the story would go. Criminal Minds: Evolution sees the BAU attempt to shut down a serial killer network and finds its creator, Elias Volt (Zach Gilford).

“When we started seeing the scripts, it’s just such a strong storyline that it made me feel a lot better when I saw where it was all going,” Cook said.

A.J. Cook teased that ‘Criminal Minds’ is ‘setting things up’ for Reid’s potential return

Thankfully, the door is wide open for Matthew Gray Gubler to return to Criminal Minds if he chooses to do so. Messer has made it clear that Reid’s desk is ready and waiting for him at the BAU office. Additionally, Cook said the show is “setting some things up,” although she couldn’t give away any details.

“We all want [Gubler] there. Hopefully, that will all come together because he’s so much fun to be around. He’s just that guy that you want to be around. Good energy,” she added.

New episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution drop every Thursday on Paramount+. Check out the season’s full release schedule for more details.