‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Showrunner Reveals Why Matthew Gray Gubler Is Absent from Revival

Many fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution are missing Matthew Gray Gubler as the adorable, wicked-smart, and quirky Dr. Spencer Reid. While most of the original series’ cast returns for the revival, Gubler is nowhere to be seen. The actor has remained quiet regarding his absence, but Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner Erica Messer recently provided some insight.

The ‘Criminal Minds’ revival briefly explains Spencer Reid’s absence

Gubler played Spencer Reid in all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds on CBS. However, he did not sign on to return for Criminal Minds: Evolution alongside his former co-stars — Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler. Daniel Henney, who played Matthew Simmons in Criminal Minds, is also missing from the revival.

Thankfully, the premiere episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution confirms that both Reid and Simmons are still around. Apparently, they’re on top-secret assignments somewhere.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss their assignments,” the FBI’s deputy director tells Emily Prentiss (Brewster). “If and when they return is entirely up to them. Sadly, we don’t have any say.”

Erica Messer shared the real reason why Matthew Gray Gubler missed ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

So, that explains why Reid is missing, but what about Gubler? In a recent interview with Deadline, Messer provided the real reason why Gubler (and Henney) couldn’t join Criminal Minds: Evolution — scheduling conflicts.

“He’s been doing other projects and a lot of those were lining up during our window. Our window of shooting was just August to December 2. It was the same with Daniel Henney, who was working on The Wheel of Time. So I wasn’t able to get them, but I could get the six other cast members. They’ve never been better,” Messer shared.

The showrunner wasn’t the only person to defend Gubler’s absence. Earlier this year, Brewster said she understood why Gubler might want to sit out of the revival.

“Matthew was the only person in the last two seasons that had been in every single episode. He did 15 years straight through. From 25 to 40, the guy was on one show, and that’s when we shot 22, 24 episodes a year. He was never able to go do other stuff, so I understand,” Brewster told Looper. “Imagine you never expected to be an actor and then suddenly it’s 15 years of your life. I understand why. I’m hoping he changes his mind, but I understand why he wants to do other things.”

Will Reid be in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’?

For now, it sounds like Spencer Reid won’t be making an appearance at the BAU any time soon. However, that’s not to say Matthew Gray Gubler isn’t welcome to come back to Criminal Minds: Evolution. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Messer revealed that Reid and Simmons both still have their desks at the office, waiting for the day they want to visit.

“Their desks will still have stuff on them. They haven’t gone away,” Messer said. “If and when they return, it’s up to them. It’s dependent on their schedules. I can’t promise anything right now. But it’s the hope.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution is now streaming on Paramount+. New episodes drop every Thursday.