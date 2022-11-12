‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: Shemar Moore Addresses Possible Return as Derek Morgan

The BAU is coming back, but is Derek Morgan? Criminal Minds returns later this month under its revival name, Criminal Minds: Evolution, featuring several cast members from the show’s original run on CBS. Unfortunately, fan-favorite star Shemar Moore is not set to reprise his role as BAU agent Derek Morgan. Could that change in the future? Here’s what Shemar Moore said about the possibility of joining Criminal Minds: Evolution.

‘Criminal Minds’ star Shemar Moore | Weiss Eubanks/NBCU

Why did Shemar Moore leave ‘Criminal Minds’?

Moore played Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds for 11 seasons between 2005 and 2016. Many fans fell in love with the agent’s charm and wit, as well as his flirty friendship with technical analyst Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), whom he nicknamed “Baby Girl.” Derek left the B.A.U. in season 11 episode 18, “A Beautiful Disaster,” after a life-threatening incident made him realize he needed to protect his family.

In real life, Shemar Moore wanted to leave Criminal Minds because it was simply time for him to try something new.

“I’m not leaving to go be a big star, I’m not leaving to go make a bunch of money. … I’m leaving because I just creatively want to be fueled and [am] excited to try new things and see what else I’m capable of,” Moore told TVGuide in 2016. “But I’m always going to look back and salute. They did not kill me on The Young and the Restless and I went back to say hello and thank the fans. [Criminal Minds writer] Erica Messer refused to kill Derek Morgan.”

Shemar Moore reveals whether he would come back for ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

There's no such thing as too many Derek Morgan appreciation posts ?#CriminalMinds pic.twitter.com/NXl6uIAu3m — iontv (@iontv) October 24, 2021

Many fans have hoped Moore would return to Criminal Minds in full capacity since he left. The actor did make guest appearances in seasons 12 and 13, but he never came back after that. His absence from the Criminal Minds series finale in 2020 seemingly put the final nail in the coffin that Derek Morgan would never return to the B.A.U. However, Criminal Minds: Evolution has reignited hope to see Shemar Moore reprise his role again.

As of this writing, Moore isn’t on the cast list for Criminal Minds: Evolution. But in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star expressed a willingness to return.

“Would I go back to Criminal Minds and flirt with my Baby Girl and chase down Unsubs? Sure, alright,” he said, but there’s one problem: “Hondo kinda busy.”

Moore has starred as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in the C.B.S. series S.W.A.T. since 2016. The sixth season just premiered in October. If there ever comes a time when Moore doesn’t have a scheduling conflict with S.W.AT., fans could potentially see him in Criminal Minds again. For now, though, it’s best not to hold our breath.

The ‘Criminal Minds’ revival cast is also missing fan-favorite Matthew Gray Gubler

RELATED: ‘Criminal Minds’ Paid a Subtle Tribute to Shemar Moore’s Time on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Moore isn’t the only Criminal Minds veteran missing the revival. Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid in all 15 seasons, won’t reprise his role, although he has remained silent on why.

Thankfully, it seems there will always be room at the B.A.U., should Moore and Gubler want to come back. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Messer said their desks will be waiting for them.

“Their desks will still have stuff on them. They haven’t gone away,” Messer shared. “If and when they return, it’s up to them. It’s dependent on their schedules. I can’t promise anything right now. But it’s the hope.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, on Paramount+.