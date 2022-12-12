‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: Is [Spoiler] Going to Die? Fans Predict Where JJ and Will’s Story Is Headed

The couples of Criminal Minds just cannot catch a break. In Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 4, Will LaMontagne and Jennifer Jareau receive some shocking news that might result in a devastating loss. Now, many fans are worried for the married couple, fearing that one of the characters will die in an upcoming episode. Here’s a breakdown of the situation and what could happen.

Will receives shocking news in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episode 4

Jennifer “JJ” Jeareau (A.J. Cook) and William “Will” LaMontagne, Jr. (Josh Stewart) have been married since Criminal Minds Season 7. However, their home life didn’t receive much attention until the revival series, Criminal Minds: Evolution. In the revival, fans get a closer look at JJ and Will’s marriage and how they’ve held up since the pandemic. Unfortunately, the law enforcement couple hasn’t exactly had a happily ever after.

In the first few episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, Will and JJ seem slightly distant from each other because of JJ’s long hours at the BAU. JJ is exhausted, but she’s trying her best to be there with Will and their two kids whenever possible. In episode 4, the couple faces a new challenge: Will reveals that he might have cancer.

Will’s diagnosis is not yet official. However, he tells JJ that he’s having some tests done. As the episode comes to a close, JJ curls up to Will on the couch, preparing herself to face this with her husband.

Is Will going to die in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’?

With Will’s diagnosis still unconfirmed, it’s hard to predict if he’s going to die in Criminal Minds: Evolution. It could be a false alarm. On the other hand, Criminal Minds has a habit of killing off the BAU agents’ spouses and love interests. David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) already lost his wife, Krystall (Gail O’Grady), before Evolution began. In the original series, Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) and Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) both experienced loved ones getting killed by UnSubs.

Many fans are speculating about what this potential diagnosis could mean for JJ and Will. In a Reddit discussion about the couple, some users showed concern about how much screen time Will has been getting. Criminal Minds: Evolution could be setting viewers up to fall in love with the character just to see him killed later. If he dies, will JJ leave the BAU?

“I’ve seen lots of people contemplating that they’re giving Will more screen time so it hits harder when they kill him off. But my issue with that (besides the obvious of loving Will) is that JJ and Will have their rule that if they almost die or one of them does, the other will quit and stick with the kids. So if they kill him off, to stay true to her character she’d have to leave,” one fan pointed out.

Others felt confident Criminal Minds: Evolution wouldn’t go that far, especially after killing off Krystall before the revival.

“I don’t think they will [kill Will off]. I think they’re going to contrast JJ and Will’s messy but solid marriage that can overcome hardships with the serial killer’s marriage that seems so carefree but is based on lies,” one person wrote in another discussion thread.

Will’s death could open the door for a controversial romance between JJ and Spencer Reid

The other big concern among fans is that if Will does die in Criminal Minds: Evolution, the writers could move forward with a romance between JJ and Reid. Matthew Gray Gubler has not returned for the revival, but there is an opportunity for him to come back if he wants. Criminal Minds also previously toyed with a JJ/Reid romance when she confessed that she loved him (while married to Will).

The JJ/Reid romance has been a controversial subject ever since. Many fans think the two would make a great couple, while others think it’s too late. Their relationship is like siblings at this point.

“They actually set it up as a one-sided romance in season 1 where Reid liked JJ but it was established she did not like him. I think they simply waited way, way too long to suddenly pair them together,” a fan wrote in a Reddit post about JJ and Reid. “If it was much earlier, like season 1 or 2, it could have worked. Like maybe they try and it doesn’t work out. But not 15 seasons after establishing JJ doesn’t like Reid back and having her marry and have kids with Will instead.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Will’s diagnosis is confirmed in the Criminal Minds: Evolution midseason finale on Dec. 15 on Paramount+. The show then returns on Jan. 12. Check out the Criminal Minds: Evolution release schedule for more details.