‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Theory: Was That Spencer Reid at the Door?

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1, also known as Criminal Minds Season 16, has come to an end. However, the thrilling finale ended on a cliffhanger, and many fans are already discussing what comes next. One of the big questions we’re left with after episode 10 is, “Who was at the door?” Here’s what that means, and why we think it was none other than the legendary Spencer Reid.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 10, “Dead End.”]

Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid in ‘Criminal Minds’ | CBS/Getty Images

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 1 ends with Gold Star and a mystery visitor

The season 1 finale of Criminal Minds: Evolution sees the BAU finally catch up to serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford). However, one mysterious phrase makes him almost untouchable in the eyes of the FBI’s higher-ups: “Gold Star.”

What does Gold Star mean, exactly? We don’t know yet. But whatever it is, it’s enough to make Deputy Director Bailey (Nicholas D’Agosto), Attorney General Louise Davis (Monnae Michaell), and Rebecca (Nicole Pacent) consider letting Voit go free. He seems to know one of the FBI’s deepest secrets, and they’ll do anything to protect it.

At the end of the finale, Special Forces officers make sure an entire floor at BAU’s headquarters is clear before taking Voit to an interrogation room and removing his handcuffs. Then, someone opens the door, but the screen cuts to black before we see who it is. This meeting is likely about Gold Star, which means it could be Rebecca or the AG at the door. But what if it’s a familiar face from the BAU?

Our theory: Spencer Reid was the mystery visitor

Many fans were rooting for Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) to come back in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1. Unfortunately, he and Matthew Simmons (Daniel Henney) were busy with top-secret assignments that Bailey wasn’t at liberty to discuss. A top-secret assignment that has to do with Gold Star, perhaps?

Reid was a mainstay in all 15 seasons of the original Criminal Minds. He wasn’t exactly great with a firearm or in top physical shape. But as a certified genius with a photographic memory, he was always a huge asset to the BAU. Reid was also an expert profiler and had a deep understanding of the psychology of criminals. It makes sense to us that his skills would get him recruited for a special assignment.

Admittedly, there’s no solid evidence that Reid is there to interrogate Voit about Gold Star. However, Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner Erica Messer did have a cryptic response when asked who it was at the door. She told TV Insider:

“I can’t say right now. We purposefully wanted to leave that cliffhanger feel of who could it be. Is it somebody we’ve never met before? Is it somebody who’s — we’ve never met the director of the FBI, we’ve only met the deputy director. So we have a plan and we hope the plan works, but we also have a lot of backup ideas that we’re talking about right now that we’re all super excited about.”

Messer has been open about her hope to get Gubler and Henney on board for future episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. The door is open if they want to return, but it all would depend on their schedules. Perhaps the tentative plan is for Spencer Reid to appear in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 as Voit’s visitor, if Gubler is available.

Many fans hope Spencer Reid will return in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2

Many fans would love to see this Spencer Reid theory come true in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2. They shared their thoughts in a Reddit discussion of the finale.

“If Spencer Reid comes back, I’d just pass out from excitement! Can’t forget the first crush haha,” one fan wrote.

“If Reid walks through that door, I will [scream] so loud the people in the next town will hear me,” another user added.

One fan wondered if it could be Matt Simmons at the door, or even former BAU agent Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson).

“As much as I’d love to see Reid or Hotch, I think Matt is the most likely option. I loved his character and his wife’s character though, so I definitely wouldn’t be upset!” they wrote.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 does not yet have a release date. For now, fans will have to keep theorizing about who’s waiting at the door.

All episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on season 2.