‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: The Unsub is Similar to a ‘Bones’ Serial Killer

Procedural dramas have historically been a staple of the television industry. Law & Order, Blue Bloods, and Hawaii Five-0 are just a few of the popular titles in this crime-centered area that has dominated competition and ratings over the years.

Criminal Minds, another classic of the suspenseful genre, came off the air in 2020 after a successful 15-season run. Longtime fans and viewers of the show may have been disappointed to see the series go, but in 2022, many got just what they were hoping for: a revival of the beloved show.

(L-R) Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi | Paramount+

Even though the new series recently premiered, some viewers of Criminal Minds: Evolution have already found some similarities between the Paramount + show and another popular procedural drama: Bones.

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ features a similar serial killer from Fox’s ‘Bones’

Y’all are not ready for this…p.s. my hair is basically a character on this show #theSwoop https://t.co/EC7w7EVFbD — zach gilford (he/him) (@zachgilford) October 20, 2022

In addition to the return of fan favorites like Dr. Tara Lewis, Criminal Minds: Evolution incorporated some new names and faces as well. Zach Gilford has been cast in the Paramount + series and has taken on the role of Elias Voit.

Unlike his roles in the past on shows like Friday Night Lights and NBC’s Good Girls, Gilford’s character in Criminal Minds: Evolution is a much darker one than his fans might be used to seeing. Leading up to the show’s premiere, Gilford wrote on Twitter, “Y’all are not ready for this…”. It is safe to say the actor hit the nail on the head.

CinemaBlend‘s feature highlighted a lot of the exciting details behind the series debut, including a preview into Gilford’s character’s storyline. Though there is still a lot of uncertainty and unknown, the BAU team is looking for an unsub who has orchestrated a whole network of serial killers. The riveting and suspenseful storyline has kept viewers on the edges of their seats, but perhaps not for the first time.

A look back at the Gormogon storyline from ‘Bones’

From Bones, Temperance Brennan and Seeley Booth were an unforgettable pair. Working together to solve the crime while working through their romantic tension, the forensic anthropologist and FBI agent saw a lot.

Although Bones has been off the air since 2017, Criminal Minds: Evolution may have bumped up the series’ relevancy in a way. The new unsub at the heart of the Paramount + sequel closely mirrors a storyline from Bones.

Fans of Bones may remember the season 3 episode that focused on an underground, seemingly extinct secret society known for nothing other than cannibalism. The Gormogon was the infamous leader of the disturbed group. Gormogon shares similarities with the Criminal Minds: Evolution unsub in that he spent the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown years building a network of serial killers, similar to the network Gormogon created.

It isn’t so much cannibalism that is the parallel between the two storylines but, moreover, the foundation of a group of killers working together. Though the two unsubs and arcs definitely have some common ground, it will be interesting to see where Criminal Minds: Evolution takes the character and case.

A closer look at Paramount +’s ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

Thanks to Criminal Minds: Evolution, David Rossi, Penelope Garcia, Emily Prentiss, and their close-knit FBI crew have returned to screens everywhere. The series’ revival is largely due to the cast themselves.

Paget Brewster explained, “We fought really hard to get this show back together.” Building on that sentiment, Adam Rodriguez shared with Paramount +, “We’re all back together, and it’s a dream.”

Though the talented actors are thrilled to be back on set, of course, the series’ storylines have a much different tone. Known for their brilliance, the BAU has cracked case after case. However, it was a particularly unsettling series of events that forced the team to reunite and do what they do best.

The first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution is set to have 10 episodes, and just two episodes in, many viewers have already noticed some similarities with Fox’s Bones.

RELATED: Will ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Be on CBS?