‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Gets Green Light for 10-Episode Order at Paramount+

If you’re a fan of the TV show Criminal Minds, you’ll be happy to hear it has reportedly been given a new life. Here’s everything we know about the revived series.

The ‘Criminal Minds’ cast is back

According to TV Line, Paramount+ ordered 10 episodes of Criminal Minds. The publication says Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, and Kirsten Vangsness will return. However, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not reprise their roles.

Mantegna teased the return of the show on his Twitter page. “Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project,” he posted.

‘Magnum P.I.’ is another CBS TV show coming back from the dead

Criminal Minds isn’t the only series to get a second chance. Magnum P.I. will also be brought back after it was canceled by CBS. The series will now air on NBC for seasons 5 and 6.

There is a possibility the show could be approved for additional seasons. TV Line estimates Magnum P.I. will air season 5 sometime in January 2023 since filming won’t begin until the fall.

The show was canceled by CBS after a new licensing deal couldn’t be reached, reports Deadline (via TV Line). “You have some tough decisions to make, and you have lots of factors — and I’m not going to rule [the licensing fee] out as one of them,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told TV Line.

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and ‘MacGyver are 2 Shows TV fans wish would return

When it comes to axed CBS shows, NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver are two shows fans were upset to see go. Many wish these shows could have been saved. Right now, there is a petition on Change.org to save MacGyver. As of this writing, there are more than 30,000 signatures.

Aria D, who started the MacGyver petition, explained why so many fans have a passion for the show. Aria D praised the show for its diversity and expressed how much the series means to so many people.

“MacGyver is a show that has got some of us through hell,” says Aria D on Change.org. “It’s been a bonding force between us, and we are not ready to let it go without a proper goodbye. We don’t want cliffhangers or a half-done finale or 15 episodes (less than what was given to the other shows). We deserve a happy ending. Our favorite characters do and so do the amazing cast and crew.”

