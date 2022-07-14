‘Criminal Minds’ Season 16 Storyline Revealed

New information has come to light about the upcoming Criminal Minds revival. Paramount+ unveiled the main storyline for this season. Here’s what to expect from the series revival.

An all-new ‘Criminal Minds’ Season 16 storyline

Paramount+ has the details on what Criminal Minds Season 16 will look like. The first couple of episodes will focus on the team’s efforts to contain their “greatest threat yet.” It looks like things will be hectic for the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

“The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers,” says CBS in a statement. “Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

According to TV Line, Paramount+ ordered 10 episodes of Criminal Minds. The publication says Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, and Kirsten Vangsness will return. However, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not reprise their roles. Erica Messer will serve as the series’ executive producer, showrunner, and writer.

What is ‘Criminal Minds’ about?

If you’re not familiar, you might be wondering what this series is about. Criminal Minds takes a closer look at the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. They analyze the minds of criminals and try to predict what their next step will be. This way the analysts can potentially thwart a heinous crime.

Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+, spoke about the revival of Criminal Minds and its upcoming release on the streamer. “For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime — thrillingly,” said Clemens in a statement.

Clemens says the series will have new “twists” that audiences will appreciate. “The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast, and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”

‘Magnum P.I.’ also gets a new life

Criminal Minds is one of the latest series to be given another chance. It was recently announced that Magnum P.I. will also return to television after CBS decided to cancel the show. The series is set to air on NBC for seasons 5 and 6.

Much to fans’ delight, it’s possible the show could be approved for additional seasons. TV Line estimates Magnum P.I. will air season 5 sometime in January 2023 since filming won’t begin until the fall.

The show was canceled by CBS after a new licensing deal couldn’t be reached, reports Deadline (via TV Line). “You have some tough decisions to make, and you have lots of factors — and I’m not going to rule [the licensing fee] out as one of them,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told TV Line.

