Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Speak English?

For years Georgina Rodriguez was known as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend but now she’s also known for her Netflix docuseries titled I Am Georgina. Viewers in the U.S. are shown subtitles throughout the episodes as Rodriguez communicates with others in Spanish leaving some to question if she speaks English.

Here’s the answer to that, as well as a few other things you may not have known about the woman in a relationship with one of the most famous soccer stars on the planet.

What is ‘I Am Georgina’ about?

The first season of I Am Georgina was released in January 2022. The reality show follows the daily (and glamorous) life of the mom, influencer, and businesswoman as she navigates motherhood, her career, and being Ronaldo’s partner. The series has a total of six episodes with each running under an hour in duration.

I Am Georgina was renewed for a second season which became available for streaming on March 24, 2023.

“[Viewers] are going to feel very identified and they will love it,” Rodriguez told Marca ahead of the new season’s release. “This season I have traveled much more than the previous one, because the first one was recorded in a very short time and this season we had a break. In the end, the recordings have lasted much longer and thanks to this I have been able to include many more things.”

How many languages does Rodriguez speak?

Rodriguez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. However, when she was a toddler her family moved to her mother’s home country of Spain and she was raised in the city of Jaca. Her native tongue is Spanish.

Rodriguez began dating Ronaldo in 2016 while she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid and remembers exactly how she felt the first time she laid eyes on him.

“When I saw him, he was so handsome that I was even embarrassed to look at him,” she admitted. “I did not attend to him, I attended to the client of a colleague who was on vacation. I was supposed to leave at five in the afternoon but my colleague told me that a Galician customer was going to go to look at coats and I told her not to worry, that I would see to her. Three hours later I was able to go home and the moment [Ronaldo] came in, I was leaving. He said good afternoon to me and I said good afternoon to him and I felt butterflies in my stomach.”

Ronaldo is from Portugal and Rodriguez also speaks Portuguese. She is fluent in English as well. According to the Daily Mail, she once worked as an au pair in Bristol, England and learned how to speak the language then.

How many languages does Ronaldo speak?

Cristiano Ronaldo with his children and partner, Georgina Rodriguez, at Mrsool Park Stadium (King Saud University Stadium) in Saudi Arabia | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

As for Ronaldo, he speaks four languages — Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, and English.

Ronaldo played for Manchester United in England the first time around from 2003 until 2009. He joined the club when he was 18 years old and learned the language then. When he left the team, he could speak it fluently. In 2018, Ronaldo moved to Turin, Italy, where played for Juventus for the next few years and there picked up some Italian. However, he is not fluent and prefers to speak in other languages.

In 2021, the athlete returned to Manchester United before signing with Al Nassr FC in late 2022.