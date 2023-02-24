‘Crocodilly’ Lives On’ — Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Passes Down ‘Jersey Shore’ Heirloom

When it comes to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, classic hair poufs, cheetah slippers that resemble sneakers, and stuffed animal crocodiles come to mind. Nicole’s beloved “Crocodilly” became a permanent member of the house in the original Jersey Shore. Now, the reality TV star is passing the torch stuffed animal to her youngest son, Angelo LaValle. In honor of Nicole’s son receiving “Crocodilly,” we’re celebrating some of the stuffed animal’s most memorable moments on television.

‘Snooki’s children get to love Crocodilly now

On Feb. 22, 2023, “Snooki” passed the Jersey Shore heirloom on to her third child, Angelo. “CROCADILLY LIVES ON!” she captioned the post, which includes a photo and video of Angelo playing with the stuffed crocodile.

CROCADILLY LIVES ON! My heirloom? (yes, he’s been washed, bleached, confessed his sins & is reborn again) pic.twitter.com/DpZAPGiZyw — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 22, 2023

“Don’t worry guys, he’s cleaned and nice now,” Nicole says in the video. “My heirloom,” she reminded fans in the caption, adding again: “Yes, he’s been washed, bleached, confessed his sins & is reborn again.” Angelo appears excited about the crocodile, which Nicole says is “his now.”

Previously, Nicole introduced her second-born child Giovanna to the stuffed animal in October 2015. “Sissy meeting Crocodilly,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

The stuffed animal was previously introduced to Giovanna in an episode of Snook & JWoww. Nicole and Jenni “JWoww” Farely were having trouble getting their girls to bed in the episode “Cribmates.” So, Nicole presented them with the comforts of Crocodilly — the very same lime-green stuffed animal that lived through some of “Snooki’s” most memorable nights at the Jersey Shore.

‘Crocodilly’ was part of an epic ‘Jersey Shore’ prank

Crocodilly got caught in the crosshairs when Nicole, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino found themselves in a prank war. Vinny took things to the limit when he “kidnapped” Nicole’s stuffed crocodile and meticulously hung it from the roof deck. He left the crocodile dangling from a rope in front of Nicole’s bedroom window, but Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino stepped in to show her what Vinny had done with the stuffed creature.

‘Snooki’ once sold Crocodilly stuffed animals on HSN

In 2011, “Snooki” sold replicas of her stuffed crocodile on the Home Shopping Network (HSN). “Crocodilly, I won at an arcade,” she explained. “When we started filming Jersey Shore, I was 21, I was really scared to live in a house by myself, so I brought Crocodilly.”

The stuffed animal became Nicole’s “best friend” that first summer at the shore. “I did sleep with a blanky until I was 18 years old, and then I moved on to Crocodilly,” she elaborated on the shopping network. She recalled all of her roommates making fun of her for sleeping with a stuffed animal.

At the time, HSN offered Crocodillys in two sizes — small and large. Now, the replicas are no longer for sale at HSN or elsewhere online.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays on MTV.