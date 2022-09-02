‘The Crown’: 3 Actors Will Portray Prince William and Kate Middleton in Season 6

Fans of The Crown are still waiting for season 5 to arrive on Netflix. But we can already share a few details about the sixth season in the meantime. Three actors have reportedly been cast as Prince William and Kate Middleton. That’s two to play William at different stages in his life and one to portray Kate around the time they met in college.

What will seasons five and six reportedly cover in the history of the royal family? And who are the actors playing William and Kate? Plus, can fans of the show expect to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s courtship and exit portrayed? Keep reading to find out.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Samir Hussein/WireImage

‘The Crown’ season 5 will cover Princess Diana’s death

Season five of The Crown will arrive on Netflix in November 2022. But we already know a few things about the plot. Since each season has covered about a decade, the fifth season will likely start in the early ’90s and end in the new millennium (per Vogue).

Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, are children and teenagers in the fifth season. Notably, William was 15 and Harry was 12 when their mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997.

The season will also cover 1992, a year Queen Elizabeth II called her “annus horribilis,” or horrible year. A fire damaged Windsor castle, and three of her children’s marriages failed. Furthermore, the separation and divorce between Prince Charles and Diana shocked the world and created a sensation around the family.

Some fans hoped the fifth season would pass the point when William met Kate in 2001, but it seems that story is being saved for the sixth season.

‘The Crown’ season 6: the actors who will play Prince William and Kate Middleton are making their professional debuts

'The Crown' has found its Prince William & Kate Middleton for S6 in three screen newcomers:



• Teenage William — Rufus Kampa



• William in his 20s — Ed McVey



• Kate — Meg Bellamy



(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/WLY6Zr1KOc) pic.twitter.com/GZBKwa7h6B — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 2, 2022

According to Deadline, two actors will portray William in the sixth season of The Crown to better illustrate his transition from a teenager to an adult. The season will likely explore how William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in 2001 and began dating.

Rufus Kampa will play the prince as a young teenager, and Ed McVey will take over for his late teens and early adult years. Meanwhile, Meg Bellamy scored the role of Kate.

Deadline reports The Crown’s sixth season will be the professional debut for each of the actors.

Don’t expect to see Meghan Markle portrayed on ‘The Crown’ season 6

Prince Harry becomes first (former) Royal to comment on ‘The Crown’: ‘It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.’ pic.twitter.com/9FBFTTj7Gl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 26, 2021

After Prince Harry acknowledged he’d watched the show, some fans hoped The Crown‘s story would be extended to cover Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit. But creator and showrunner Peter Morgan revealed that the show’s plotline would not reach that far into the present.

Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter that “season six will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Speculation predicts the show’s storyline will end around 2012 and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee (per THR).

