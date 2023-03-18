‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Star Camila Morrone Paid Homage to Cher With Her Character

Daisy Jones & The Six is a love letter to the ’70s, complete with the decade’s unparalleled rock’n’roll flavor and sense of style. The limited series on Amazon Prime is based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and follows a fictional band that’s loosely based on the rise and fall of Fleetwood Mac in its heyday.

Several of the cast members took inspiration from the real-life band, but Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie weren’t the only women who served as models for the actors. Some, like Linda Ronstadt and Cher, became part of the fabric of the show as well.

[Editor’s Note: Minor spoilers through Episode 3 of Daisy Jones & The Six follow below.]

Camila Morrone plays a woman trapped in a love triangle in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ | Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

The series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, the band’s frontman. Billy is embroiled with duty toward his family and band, and lust toward Jones. Caught up in the middle is Camila Dunne, Billy’s wife, played in Daisy Jones & the Six by Camila Morrone. Camila Dunne faces the unique tug-of-war of being married to the biggest rock star on the planet and cheering him on — camera in hand — while also wanting him to just be present for his family, particularly the daughter they have together.

Billy Dunne faces addiction while on tour early in the series, and with infidelity toward his then-pregnant wife. But despite her heartbreak, Camila sticks by his side, including through a stint in rehab. This is nothing to say of the tension that arises when Daisy herself arrives on the scene, and she and Billy have such palpable musical and relational chemistry that it’s hard to ignore.

Morrone didn’t base her character off 1 single person, but looked for an ‘essence’ for Camila Dunne

In the series, Camila Dunne becomes a central, grounding figure, despite the electricity between Daisy and Billy. Though Camila isn’t a part of the band, she travels with them, often videotaping recording sessions and the Six’s live performances. When the series jumps forward a few decades in the future for its docuseries format, Camila is introduced as a photographer.

She might not be a leading musician in the show, but Morrone still took much of her inspiration for her character and style from the music scene in the ’70s. She watched footage of music festivals like Woodstock and videos from the Laurel Canyon music scene in California to give her a feel for how she wanted to present herself on screen.

“I didn’t have a direct person that I based Camila off of,” Morrone said in an interview with Wilson Morales. “There was more of an essence that I was looking for rather than any specific character to base her off of. I got a lot of inspiration from Ali MacGraw, and Cher. In the first few episodes I’ve got this long, straight black hair…that was an homage to Cher for me.”

Cher was also an inspiration for Daisy, costume designer Denise Wingate told Fashionista. That was particularly true of Cher’s spirit and style over the period of her 10-day marriage to rocker Gregg Allman in 1975. Ronstadt’s fashion from the early 1970s was also an inspiration during that time, Wingate said. The final product in Daisy’s wardrobe was unique, but borrowed heavily from those influences. It was “rock’n’roll and sexy,” with “little short-shorts and halter tops,” Wingate described.

Camila’s style evolves in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ as the band grows in prominence

Just as the band evolves over the course of the series’ 10 episodes, so does Camila. That’s evidenced in her wardrobe, she and fellow castmate Suki Waterhouse (who plays the band’s keyboardist Karen Sirko) told Elle Australia. In the first episode or so, Camila dons high turtlenecks and boots. When the band relocates to California and Camila becomes the “Laurel Canyon Earth mom hippie,” (as she put it to E! News), her style takes on a barefoot boho vibe.

But as The Six starts selling out venues and becoming rock royalty, Camila’s style starts to reflect the prominence of her husband — and her by association. In many cases, the costumes she wore in the final episodes of the show were reminiscent of something Bianca Jagger might have worn.

“Towards the end [of the show], I was like, well she is the wife of the biggest rock star on earth,” Morrone told Elle. “Like, she can come into her own. And we get older as the show goes on, so I think, it’s like, ‘becoming a woman’, becoming a little sexy and a little sophisticated.”



Episodes 1-6 of Daisy Jones & The Six are available to stream now on Amazon Prime. Episodes 7 and 8release Friday, March 17, and the final episodes 9 and 10 release Friday, March 24.