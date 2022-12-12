‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

Taylor Jenkins-Reid is one of the hottest writers out there at the moment. Her books, such as The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Malibu Rising, and Carrie Soto is Back, are all best-sellers.

One of her most popular novels, Daisy Jones & The Six, has been turned into a ten-episode mini-series that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023.

Daisy Jones & The Six is the story, told documentary style, of a ’70s rock band loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. It explores the highs and lows of the band members, both professionally and personally.

Fans of the book are anxiously awaiting the mini-series produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine.

Riley Keough plays Daisy Jones

Riley Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis. She is also an actor who has starred in many films but is best known for her role in the TV series, The Girlfriend Experience.

According to Vanity Fair, Keough “just knew” she was playing Daisy when she heard about the role.

The actors in the series had to play their instruments and sing, which was a challenge for Keough. After hard work with a vocal coach, Keough became Daisy. “Seeing her come alive in that role is just, I mean, it’s mesmerizing, it’s magical,” co-star Sam Claflin told Vanity Fair.

Sam Claflin plays Billy Dunne

Sam Claflin got the role of the band’s frontman, Billy Dunne before he ever picked up a guitar. Claflin was a great actor but needed to learn not only to play guitar but sing as well.

Producer Lauren Levy Neustadter said about Claflin, “And he also really changed. He transformed his body to be like a ’70s rock star.”

Claflin added, “ But by the end of it, I just felt like Billy, Billy felt like me. It just pours out of me.”

The rest of the cast include Suki Waterhouse as keyboard player Karen Sirko, Sebastian Chacon as drummer Warren Rhodes, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, and Timothy Olyphant as band manager Rod.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ has that ’70s feel

If you read Daisy Jones & The Six, you know that Jenkins-Reid can practically bring the reader into the ’70s. The miniseries needed to do the same thing.

Fashion and location were important parts of filming the series. Wardrobe head Denise Wingate captured the era with vintage fashion and kept the feel of the characters from the book.

Billy Dunne was written as always wearing “double denim,” and Wingate keeps that look in the series. Wingate says that she followed fan art for Daisy Jones’ look of red hair, bangs, gold hoops, and bangles.

The location was also key to the series. It was shot on a transformed Sunset Strip, and there are scenes filmed at the Whiskey and the Viper Room.

More from author Taylor Jenkins Reid

Fans of her novels will be happy to know that Daisy Jones & The Six is not the only Jenkins Reid book being transformed for the screen. One True Loves has been adapted into a film. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being made into a film for Netflix. Malibu Rising will be coming to Hulu as a TV series.