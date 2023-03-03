‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: What to Watch About Fleetwood Mac, the Band That Inspired the Series

The 2023 TV miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six follows a band from the 1970s that feels a lot like Fleetwood Mac. While the series will draw readers of author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel, it may also be enjoyable for fans of Fleetwood Mac. For existing fans of the band, or just anyone looking for a little background information on the real band behind the series, here’s what to watch about Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Is ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ based on Fleetwood Mac?

Daisy Jones & the Six follows a fictional rock band who breaks up at the height of their career. While Fleetwood Mac did not split after recording Rumours, there are clear similarities between the real-life band and the show’s fictional one, including the drugs, fame, and love affairs.

Jenkins Reid admitted that some of her inspiration for the book came from watching recordings of Fleetwood Mac. She grew up watching recordings of the band and kept returning to them as she wrote.

“[T]wo years ago, when I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment [in The Dance] when Lindsey [Buckingham] watched Stevie [Nicks] sing ‘Landslide,'” she wrote on Hello Sunshine. “How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh.”

What to watch about Fleetwood Mac for background on ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

For a little extra insight into Daisy Jones & the Six, start with Fleetwood Mac’s The Dance. The filmed version, which Jenkins Reid watched for inspiration, comes from a 1997 concert in California. It shows 22 songs, including a performance of “Silver Springs” guaranteed to give you chills.

The 1997 documentary Fleetwood Mac: Rumours from Classic Albums provides insight into the making of the band’s magnum opus. It includes interviews with each of the five band members, details on the making of the songs, footage of performances, and the band’s history. The making of Rumours was also one of the most tumultuous periods in Fleetwood Mac’s history. The drama will likely look familiar to viewers of Daisy Jones & the Six.

Stevie Nicks, who loosely inspired the character of Daisy Jones, also spoke about her career highs and lows in an episode of VH1’s Behind the Music. Another episode featured the whole band discussing the drugs and drama that nearly caused them to break up.

Where can you watch ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’?

After you watch a little background information on Fleetwood Mac, put on Daisy Jones & the Six. The 10-episode miniseries is told in documentary style and is available on Amazon Prime.

The show’s first three episodes premiered on the streaming service on March 3, 2023, at midnight EST. Two new episodes will drop on Fridays until the March 24 finale.