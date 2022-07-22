Dakota Johnson Uses a Vibrator on Her Face

Dakota Johnson, best known for her starring role in the movie 50 Shades of Grey, revealed she has an unusual use for her vibrator. She says she uses a vibrator on her face. Here’s why the celebrity engages in this practice.

Dakota Johnson has a strange use for her vibrator

Dakota Johnson | Theo Wargo/WireImage

While most people use a vibrator during their alone time, Johnson uses the electronic device in a very different way. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor admits she puts her vibrator on her face. Why would she do this?

During the interview, Johnson was getting ready for the Met Gala. The actor told the publication she uses a vibrator on her face as a “makeshift lymphatic drainage massager,” reports Vanity Fair. This is part of her regular beauty routine. Johnson reportedly uses a vibrator from Maude, which is the sexual health company where she is co-creative director. She tells the publication that the vibrator isn’t meant to go on the face but that it is “good.”

Dakota Johnson keeps her relationship with Coldplay’s Chris Martin private

Martin has been dating Coldplay’s Chris Martin since 2017. Martin used to be married to actor and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. Johnson says it’s important for her to keep things private between them. She isn’t one to volunteer a lot of information about their relationship. She’s satisfied with staying under the radar and spending a quiet day at home.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” Johnson tells Elle magazine. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Johnson also tells Vanity Fair she prefers to keep her romantic relationship low-key because she and Martin are part of a blended family. She also grew up in a blended family. Johnson says she wants to make sure everyone is comfortable and feels free to live their lives.

“Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” she tells Vanity Fair. “We were all cool [with each other]” she says.

Johnson says she is grateful that everyone in the family supports each other. “Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life. I don’t want any kids to experience anything like that. It’s better to be kind, and it’s also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other’s backs.”

Dakota Johnson’s movies and TV shows

One of Johnson’s first acting roles was in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama, in which she played the character Sondra. The following year, she played Amelia Ritter in The Social Network. From 2012 to 2013, Johnson appeared in Ben and Kate for 16 episodes. She played the role of Kate Fox.

Some of her other acting roles include appearances in Persuasion, 50 Shades of Grey, and Beastly.

Johnson is set to appear in Madame Web alongside actor Adam Scott. The film will reportedly be released in 2024.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Was Relieved She Could Let Her ‘Darker Freak Flag Fly’