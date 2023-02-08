‘Dance Moms’: Abby Lee Miller Admitted She Was ‘A Little Jealous’ of Maddie Ziegler

From the very first episode of Dance Moms, it was made abundantly clear that Maddie Ziegler was Abby Lee Miller’s favorite. The talented dancer started the series at the top of Miller’s infamous pyramid and pretty much stayed there throughout her entire six-season tenure. Miller constantly sang Ziegler’s praises, telling anyone who would listen that the dancer was destined for success.

While Miller’s methods were questionable at best, her assertions about the levels of success Ziegler would reach were spot on. It wasn’t too long before the dancer became a household name in her own right, with opportunities that eclipsed what Dance Moms could provide her with. Miller even admitted to being a bit jealous that her favorite student was having incredible experiences without her.

Abby Lee Miller and Maddie Ziegler | Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler rose to fame thanks to her performances in Sia’s music videos

Ziegler was only 11 when she was hand-selected by Sia to appear in the Chandelier music video. The Australian singer was enamored with the solos that Ziegler performed on Dance Moms and wanted her in the music video. She reached out to the talented performer on Twitter, offering her the gig. Little did Sia know that her singing and Ziegler’s dancing would cause Chandelier to go viral.

Abby Lee Miller admits to being jealous of her student

Because Chandelier was such a hit, it led to other opportunities for Ziegler. Suddenly The Fallout actor was performing everywhere from talk shows to the Grammys. Her recognition also led her to bolster her acting career by starring in TV shows like Pretty Little Liars. While Miller took pride in Ziegler and often credited herself for her student’s success, she also expressed a bit of envy about the dancer.

In a 2015 interview with USA Today, Miller openly wished she could have some of the incredible experiences that Ziegler was having. “Maddie has had such a blast doing all these exciting things,” Miller shared. “I’m a little jealous I can’t do them with her.”

Ziegler has found continued success since she quit ‘Dance Moms’ in season 6

Of course, the exciting things that Ziegler has done have only continued since she left Dance Moms. From attending fashion week in Paris to launching two makeup collections in collaboration with Morphe 2 to leading her first feature film, Bloody Hell, the wins keep coming for Ziegler. However, the dancer has done all of this without any communication with her former dance teacher. In fact, the pair have not been in contact since Ziegler and her family exited the show.

Miller never expected that the Zieglers would cut off all communication

The lack of communication certainly isn’t something that Miller was expecting. In fact, she wasn’t even expecting Ziegler to quit Dance Moms in season 6. Fans of the reality TV series will recall that the choreographer locked herself in the bathroom and cried when she learned of the news. Later, she admitted that she never thought the Zieglers would choose to move on first. Instead, she figured that she’d leave first and take them with her. When Ziegler, her sister, and her mom all left, it certainly put a wrench in Miller’s plans. However, Ziegler has found peace and continued success since retiring from competition dance and severing ties with Miller. So it seems her decisions are paying off for her.