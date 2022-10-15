‘Dance Moms’: Why Abby Lee Miller Was in Her Bra on Camera

There were plenty of memorable fights during the eight seasons of Dance Moms. However, fans aren’t likely to forget the argument when Abby Lee Miller was ranting and raving in a white bra. In episode 26 of season 5, entitled “Abby vs. Kira”, Miller fights with the moms about the lack of classes she schedules for their daughters following their move from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles. The scene ends with Miller fleeing the competition in her brassiere. But what was the reason for this?

Abby Lee Miller and the Dance Moms Season 5 cast

What caused the fight in ‘Dance Moms’ Season 5, Episode 26?

Dance Moms viewers will recall that Miller was moved to tears when the moms confronted her about not providing her dancers with enough training. Seeing the tears of their dance teacher, the girls were encouraged to hug the studio owner. But while Miller gratefully accepted hugs from Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, and Kendall Vertes, she rejected hugs from Nia Sioux, JoJo Siwa, and Kalani Hilliker.

Hilliker, who was one of Miller’s favorites, seemed particularly upset by the rejection. Naturally, her mother, Kira Girard, stepped in to defend her. This led to a shouting match where Miller and Girard hurled insults at each other. Following the screaming, Miller reentered the room with her white bra exposed. Other members of the Dance Moms cast looked shocked to see the choreographer in a state of undress. Wearing just a bra seemed out of character for Miller despite how volatile her personality could be.

Abby Lee Miller explained why she took her top off and appeared on camera in her bra

Turns out there was a method behind Miller’s madness. While speaking with TMZ, she shared that the Dance Moms producers kept pushing her for more dramatic moments. Even after the blowout with Girard, they kept pushing Miller for more. So, in order to get them to stop, she undressed a bit.

“They just push the envelope with people,” Miller explained of the Dance Moms producers. “And they push you to the brink of exhaustion and to the brink of losing your mind. And the reason, if you heard that my shirt was off, I wish that I could tell you something fun and exciting. But when you’re in your undergarments, they can’t shoot you. So that’s what that’s about.”

Miller reveals she could’ve gotten someone from the ‘Dance Moms’ crew fired

If you go back and watch the episode, you can actually hear evidence that supports Miller’s claims. When she appears in her bra, you can hear someone who is likely a Dance Moms producer shouting, “Out of the room! No cameras on her!” Of course, this statement happened after Miller had already been filmed. It turns out that that faux pas was cause for termination. However, Miller opted not to go that route.

“The network did ask my attorney if I wanted him fired,” the Dance Moms cast member shared. “And I had to, you know, kind of toss that back and forth. I don’t want to be responsible for anybody not being able to pay their bills or, you know, have a livelihood. I think some people bury themselves by themselves.”

