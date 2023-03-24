‘Dance Moms’: Abby Lee Miller Texts JoJo Siwa Despite Feud Rumors: ‘She Texts Right Back’

It’s no secret that Abby Lee Miller is estranged from quite a few members of the Dance Moms cast. Plenty of her former students have severed ties with the choreographer because of the way she treated them on and off the show. However, Miller still seems to maintain a relationship with one of the most famous Dance Moms alums, JoJo Siwa. In fact, the former studio own recently dispelled any rumors of an alleged feud.

Mackenzie Ziegler, Jojo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler, Abby Lee Miller, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and Nia Sioux | Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

JoJo Siwa’s relationship with Abby Lee Miller began back in 2013

Dance Moms fans will recall that Siwa made her first appearance on the show in season 5. She was initially brought on as a guest, but over time, she managed to become a full team member until she exited the show in season 6. But Miller and Siwa actually first met back in 2013 when the “Boomerang” singer was a contestant on season 2 of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. She placed fifth in the competition, and the producers felt that she’d be a good fit for Dance Moms.

While Siwa has made a name for herself outside of the reality TV world, mostly due to her relationship with Nickelodeon, Miller still credits the Lifetime shows for a lot of Siwa’s success. “She knows that the success of Dance Moms and her coming from Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition – [they] catapulted her into millions and millions of homes,” Miller shared when speaking about her former student to The U.S. Sun.

Siwa posted TikTok videos using ‘Dance Moms’ audio of the choreographer yelling at her

Recently, fans of Siwa questioned if there was a rift in Siwa’s relationship with Miller. After she posted a video of a throwback clip from Dance Moms with Miller yelling, “You deserve nothing!” some people in the comments wondered if there was beef between the pair. However, Miller doesn’t seem too phased by the TikToks and claims that she and Siwa are doing just fine.

“I’m not aware of JoJo saying hurtful things,” Miller explained. “She just does these TikTok videos with my voice, and so it makes me look really bad.” Continuing on, Miller insinuated that Siwa was strategic about the clips she used because she understands how to get engagement on social media. “I don’t think JoJo is that naïve. I don’t think she’s dumb,” Miller added. “I think she’s a really smart kid when it comes to social media, computers, getting her name out there.”

Are Miller and Siwa still friends today?

As far as her relationship with Siwa, Miller claims that: “There’s nothing to repair with JoJo.” In fact, it seems that the pair are still in fairly constant communication. In the aforementioned interview, the ALDC founder shared that she recently sent her congrats to Siwa for “two new opportunities” that she “worked hard” for.

“I just congratulated her, texted her yesterday, and she texts right back,” Miller shared. “No matter what I say, when I say it – even if I’m giving her corrections – she always gets back to me immediately. And she said, ‘I love you. Thank you.'” Clearly, Miller still has a good friendship with at least one of her former Dance Moms castmates. However, many of the rest of them, Maddie Ziegler included, seem content to cut off communication with their former dance teacher forever.