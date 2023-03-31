‘Dance Moms’: Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler Tried to Quit in Season 3

If you’re a fan of Dance Moms, you know all too well how big a deal it was when Kenzie Ziegler, Maddie Ziegler, and their mother, Melissa Gisoni, left the show in season 6. In an episode called “Melissa’s Announcement,” Gisoni broke the news to the team. As Maddie and Kenzie were members of the original Junior Elite Competition Team and a part of the reality TV show from the first episode, the trio’s farewell was an emotional one. However, the Zieglers actually tried to quit in season 3, years before they finally exited the show.

Kenzie Ziegler and Maddie Ziegler | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler were booked and busy by the time they left ‘Dance Moms’

Of course, there were some people that weren’t surprised at all when Kenzie and Maddie quit Dance Moms. By season 6, Maddie’s frequent collaborations with Sia made her famous in her own right. She’d become a household name and was booking appearances, movies, photoshoots, and more. Meanwhile, Kenzie had launched her music career and started acting in TV shows. It was widely known that the show was preventing both dancers from accepting bigger opportunities and bookings. So when they left in season 6, it made all the sense in the world.

The Zieglers first tried to quit ‘Dance Moms’ in season 3

But it turns out that it took years for the Zieglers to walk away from Dance Moms. Because of the toxic environment that the show bred, Maddie, Kenzie, and Gisoni wanted to quit for years. While speaking with Cosmopolitan, Maddie explained how the frequent drama led to her family wanting to exit the show as early as season 3. However, because of contractual obligations, it took a while for them to make their escape.

“It is hard when you’re really loyal to your dance group,” Maddie shared when asked if she ever wanted to quit Dance Moms. “I was the most loyal girl there; I just wanted to dance. And I loved competing until it became televised and the drama started. Don’t get me wrong—there’s drama regardless if there are cameras or not! But it was heightened. I started to feel like, It’s so peaceful outside of this world. I can’t be in this. My family and I really tried to leave for the last three seasons. But when you’re in a contract, it’s really hard. Eventually, I finally got out.”

Do Maddie and Kenzie still talk to anyone from the cast?

While Kenzie and Maddie are both grateful for the platforms that Dance Moms provided them with, they never regretted walking away. And while they’ve severed ties with their former dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller, they’re still close with many of their former castmates. In fact, the Zieglers are in a group chat with Nia Sioux, Paige Hyland, Brooke, Hyland, and Chloé Lukasiak and hang out whenever they can. Considering the intense environment of the show, it’s great that all the OG dancers still have each other for support.