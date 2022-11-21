‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2022 Winner: Britt Stewart’s Season 31 Prediction [Exclusive]

The Dancing with the Stars Season 31 finale is tonight! Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with pro dancer Britt Stewart, who was partnered with CODA actor Daniel Durant this season, to talk about the upcoming finale and get her thoughts on which couple could take home the Mirrorball Trophy. Britt’s DWTS winner predictions have been right in the past — will she be right about this year’s winner?

Britt Stewart predicted the winner of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 29

Showbiz has spoken with Britt every season since she started on the show as a pro. When we caught up with her in season 29, Britt predicted The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe would win.

“Realistically, I think Kaitlyn [Bristowe] might win,” Britt said in November 2020. “It’s something that she has wanted for a really long time, and I absolutely love Artem [Chigvintsev].” The couple did take home the Mirrorball in season 29, beating Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

Wayne Brady or Charli D’Amelio could win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2022

“I think it’s up in the air,” Britt admitted during our chat the Friday before the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 finale. “I think it’s either Wayne or Charli.” Both Wayne Brady and Charli D’Amelio have been tied at the top of the leaderboard throughout the season, impressing the judges and viewers with their performances each week.

Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady | ABC/Ben Hider

Britt and Daniel were eliminated just before the semi-finals, so she has a pretty good idea of how well each of these couples can perform. This year, she can see Wayne coming in first, Charli second, Gabby Windey third, and Shangela fourth. However, she can also see Charli coming in first and Wayne in second.

“These finals are so stiff,” Britt added. “It could go so many different ways and everyone’s freestyles are very different. It’s going to be an exciting finale.”

Each couple will perform two dances during the finale: a redemption dance and a freestyle. From there, the judges’ scores and viewer votes will decide who takes home the Mirrorball Trophy. Don’t forget to vote online or by texting your favorite competitor’s name to 21523.

Experts say this is the closest ‘DWTS’ finale so far

According to the experts at Gold Derby, season 31 of Dancing with the Stars one of the toughest to predict. Contributor Cordell Martin agrees with Britt’s assessment, saying:

“Usually by now you can at least narrow it down to two couples, but the fact that we have three who have never been in the bottom — it can go so many different ways.” Cordell Martin, Gold Derby

Only one will win it all as we head into the #DWTSFinale with @CharliDamelio, @GabrielaWindey, @itsSHANGELA, and @WayneBrady! Stream Dancing with the Stars live tonight at 8ET/5PT on @DisneyPlus! ? pic.twitter.com/mSunFh4nsN — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 21, 2022

Like Britt, Martin can see Charli winning the whole thing. However, The Bachelorette star is another contender Gold Derby experts can see winning DWTS Season 31. Kaitlyn and Hannah Brown took home Mirrorballs in DWTS Season 29 and 28, respectively, and Gabby could add another win to Bachelor Nation’s collection.

Tune in to see if which prediction was right! The Dancing with the Stars finale airs tonight on Disney+.