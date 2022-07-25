‘Dancing with the Stars’: 4 of the Series’ Most Terrifying Live Moments

Dancing with the Stars has a history of shocking moments in its back pocket that could only occur during a live show. Throughout 30 seasons, several moments have appeared so strange they seemed scripted. However, some of the scariest moments were real. They occurred to competing celebrities before, during, or after their ballroom performances. Here are four of Dancing with the Stars‘ most terrifying live moments.

Marie Osmond, Jonathan Roberts, Hines Ward, Kym Johnson, Melissa Gilbert, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Ryan Lochte, and Cheryl Burke | Adam Taylor/Eric McCandless/Carol Kaelson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Ryan Lochte protestors rush stage after season 23 debut

Olympian Ryan Lochte finished a Foxtrot to “Call Me Irresponsible” alongside his professional partner, Cheryl Burke when protestors rushed the stage.

The incident occurred as Lochte received judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s critiques of his dance routine. The show quickly went to a commercial break as the show’s security team responded to the scary incident.

ABC News reported the two protestors, who wore anti-Lochte shirts, were taken into custody.

Several women in the audience wore the same shirts as those who rushed the stage. They yelled their displeasure at Lochte’s inclusion in the season. Show security escorted from the audience.

Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron told the audience there had been “an incident.” He thanked the show’s security team for acting swiftly and for ensuring the safety of the cast and audience members.

Fans criticized Lochte and three of his fellow swimming teammates after they claimed they were robbed at gunpoint after leaving a party in Rio during the Summer Olympic Games.

In 2021, charges filed in a Brazil court alleging the U.S. swimmer filed a false police report were dismissed, the swimmer’s lawyer told USA TODAY Sports.

Marie Osmond collapsed after performing a Samba

Marie Osmond, Tom Bergeron, and Jonathan Roberts | Carol Kaelson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

It was no laughing matter when Marie Osmond collapsed after performing a Samba alongside partner Jonathan Roberts during season 5.

Fans believed that Osmond might have pretended to faint after her performance. However, this was not the case.

As the pair received their judge’s comments, Osmond, standing next to Roberts, suddenly collapsed in his arms.

Osmond received medical attention on set. She would remain until the season’s end when she came in third place.

The entertainer would later tell The Talk, per Classic Country Music, that her fainting spell had scary undertones.

“When I fainted, everybody said it was manufactured,” Osmond explained.

“When I was accused of faking it, what happened, and I never told anyone, they found out that all of my fillings from my childhood were poisoning me,” she said.

“My entire jaw was full of poison, but what’s crazy is it manifested downward [in my body]. I removed 15 tumors. And they said it was a miracle that it didn’t go up, but when I would pass out, it would just trickle up into my brain a little bit, and that’s why I was passing out, so it was legit,” Osmond concluded.

Melissa Gilbert left the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom on a stretcher after a live performance

Melissa Gilbert and Maks Chmerkovskiy | Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Former Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert left the ballroom on a stretcher after an intense Paso Doble alongside professional partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy during season 14.

The couple received a score of 22 for their performance.

Subsequently, Gilbert suffered a mild concussion and whiplash after her strenuous performance.

The actor hit her head on the ballroom floor but remained standing for the judge’s comments.

Gilbert later complained of dizziness and lightheadedness. Singer Gavin DeGraw carried Gilbert down a flight of stairs and brought her to a waiting stretcher, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Former ‘DWTS’ pro-Kym Johnson fell on her neck during rehearsals

Kym Johnson and Hines Ward | Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Former Dancing with the Stars pro-Kym Johnson fell on her neck while practicing a particularly challenging dance move alongside partner Hines Ward during season 12.

Cameras captured the scary fall in the show’s rehearsal rooms.

Ward accidentally dropped Johnson, who landed on her neck.

Johnson and Ward were trying to execute a complicated lift when Ward fell and landed on top of her.

“I can’t feel my arms,” Johnson said.

The pro dancer left the studio in a neck brace and on a stretcher.

Johnson received treatment for a sprained vertebrae, reported CBS News.

Ward and Johnson would later win the season, winning mirrorball trophies for their powerful performances.

Disney+ will stream season 31 of Dancing with the Stars this fall.

RELATED: ‘Dancing with the Stars’: Tom Bergeron Breaks His Silence on Alfonso Ribeiro Casting