‘Dancing with the Stars’ ’90s Night Songs, Dance Styles, Special Guests, and Double Elimination Details

The music and style of the 1990s will enter the Dancing with the Stars ballroom on Monday, Nov. 7, 2023. Find out which songs and dance styles each couple will perform to during DWTS Season 31 ’90s Night. Plus, we have details about the musical acts slated to perform live during the show and information about the double elimination taking place. Here’s everything you need to know about next Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

‘DWTS’ ’90s Night will feature a double elimination

Last week, the judges sent American Idol star Jordin Sparks home after choosing to save Heidi D’Amelio from elimination. Next week, two stars will get sent home at the end of ’90s Night. This will determine who makes it into the semi-finals of the season 31 competition.

Boys II Men, Aqua, and Spice Girls songs will be part of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ’90s Night

Next Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars will celebrate the music of the 1990s. The pros will perform an opening number to Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue’s “Whatta Man” choreographed by Mandy Moore (via What’s On Disney Plus). Vanilla Ice and Kid’ N Play will also perform during the episode.

At this point in the competition, eight celebrities remain. Here’s what songs and dance styles they’ll be performing during ’90s night:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Tango to “Song 2” by Blur Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Contemporary to “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Salsa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Jazz to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Samba to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin

Relay dances return to the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom

Each couple will perform two dances next week. Their second will be a relay performance against another competitor for the opportunity to earn up to five bonus points. Here’s which couples will face off:

Shangela & Gleb vs. Daniel & Britt: Cha Cha to “Ice Ice Baby” performed by Vanilla Ice

Vinny & Koko vs. Trevor & Emma: Samba to “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” performed by En Vogue

Heidi & Artem vs. Wayne & Witney: Samba to “Shoop” performed by Salt-N-Pepa

Charli & Mark vs. Gabby & Val: Salsa to “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” performed by Kid’ N Play

How to vote during ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ’90’s Night

Now that Dancing with the Stars has moved to Disney+, voting has changed slightly. Fans are able to cast their votes the moment the show starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Voting closes after the final performance of the night, so viewers are encouraged to vote as soon as possible.

There are two ways viewers can cast their votes. They can text the name of their favorite contestant to 21523 — for instance, if viewers want to vote for Charli D’Amelio, they would text “CHARLI” to 21523 during the voting window.

Similarly, voting can be done online at DisneyPlus.com/vote. This requires a login for Disney+, ABC, or Disney. Signing up for an account is simple if you’re at least 18 years old and reside in the United States, Puerto Rico, or Canada.

Watch ’90s Night of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 on Monday, Nov. 7, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.