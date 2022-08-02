‘Dancing With the Stars’: Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Competed and Those Who Took Home a Mirrorball

Dancing with the Stars has a long relationship with the contestants from ABC’s wildly popular dating series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Many of the series stars lent their dance talents to the ballroom. While some of these reality stars shined, others fell flat. Who were the Bachelor Nation stars who competed on Dancing with the Stars ahead of season 30 and took home a mirrorball?

Artem Chigvinstev and Kaitlyn Bristowe | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

10 Bachelor Nation stars have competed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and 3 took home a mirrorball trophy

Thus far, 10 competitors from Bachelor Nation have competed in Dancing with the Stars.

Only three have taken home a mirrorball trophy.

Those who have won for their stellar footwork in the dance competition series are as follows.

In 2020 Kaitlyn Bristowe won alongside Artem Chigvintsev.

Hannah Brown took home the mirror ball trophy in 2019 with Alan Bersten.

Melissa Rycroft competed in the ballroom twice. First in 2008 when she came in third alongside Tony Dovolani. Then, in 2012, Rycroft won the all-star season when paired for a second time alongside Dovolani.

All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ contestants who appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

As far back as season 1 of Dancing with the Stars, which premiered in 2005, Bachelor Nation has been represented.

Louis van Amstel and Trista Sutter | Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Trista Sutter was partnered with pro-Louis van Amstel for season 1 of Dancing With the Stars in 2005. Unfortunately, the pair came in sixth place.

Jake Pavelka and Chelsie Hightower | Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jake Pavelka competed on season 10 of the series in 2010. He danced alongside Chelsie Hightower. However, he was eliminated during the fifth week of the competition.

Peta Murgatroyd and Sean Lowe | Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In 2013, Sean Lowe tried his hand at ballroom dancing during season 16 of Dancing With the Stars. He and Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated during the 7th week of the competition.

Witney Carson and Chris Soules | Adam Taylor/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via Getty Images

Chris Soules was a fifth-place finisher during season 20, alongside pro-Witney Carson in 2015.

Peta Murgatroyd and Nick Viall | Eric McCandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Perennial Bachelor Nation contestant Nick Viall competed in 2017 during season 24 of the ABC series. He came in sixth place during his season after a Bachelor run that included two seasons of The Bachelorette, one of Bachelor in Paradise, and one of The Bachelor.

Jenna Johnson and Joe Amabile | Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Joe Amabile appeared on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars. He came in eighth place alongside pro-Jenna Johnson.

Lindsay Arnold and Matt James | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Matt James samba’d his way through season 30 of Dancing with the Stars alongside pro-Lindsay Arnold before being eliminated alongside Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31: What we know so far

Disney+ has not yet announced an official start date for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, nor has there been word on the series’ returning pros or competing celebrities.

However, Dancing with the Stars will most likely stream live on Disney+ in its traditional two-hour time slot from 8-10 p.m. EST on Monday evenings.

Deadline reported the series would stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. Dancing With the Stars is the first live series to debut on the streaming service. It also has the distinction of being the first live-streaming reality show in the United States.

ABC announced the network switch along with the season 31 renewal news in April 2022.

