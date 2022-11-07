‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Britt Stewart Says of Winning Mirrorball With Daniel Durant ‘I Think We Have a Shot’

With only three episodes left of season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, the playing field remains wide open for the remaining eight contestants to win a mirrorball. Tonight’s episode is dedicated to the music of the 1990s, and celebrities face a double elimination. However, Pro Britt Stewart, coaching CODA actor Daniel Durant, believes they have a good shot at advancing to the finale and winning a mirrorball. The dance partners shine a light on the abilities of the deaf community through their interpretation of creative and challenging ballroom techniques.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | ABC/Eric McCandless

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart have remained consistent as competitors

Durant and Stewart have remained constant as competitors throughout season 31. The couple scored solid 7s and 8s across the board for the first four weeks of the competition, per Dancing with the Stars Fandom. In week five, they received 9s from judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

One week later, guest judge and performer Michael Buble‘s score helped push the couple to their highest of the competition, a combined judge’s score of 43 points. The couple added 10s to their overall score for their part in a group freestyle during the series’ Halloween episode as part of Team Scream.

However, with tonight’s double elimination looming, the couple will have to amp up their Jazz performance to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode to win judges and viewer points to remain in the competition.

Britt Stewart claims ‘I think we have a shot’ at winning the mirrorball trophy

“My goal in general for any season, no matter who my partner is, is to bring out who they are and their best qualities as much as I can. So their personality is just shining on the floor at all times,” Stewart told Parade of her abilities as a teacher.

“I would love to be in the finale, and I would love to take home the mirrorball. I know that Daniel would, as well. I’m going to say, yeah, I think we have a shot. We bring something completely different to the ballroom this season than any other contestant. He is an amazing performer, not a dancer; he has no formal dance training,” she continued.

Stewart is impressed and proud of Durant’s work ethic. She also says that as a partnership, she believes they have something special that sets them apart from the pack.

“We have something really powerful to talk about. We both are passionate about bringing light to our individual communities, and the power of that and what we can do together is amazing. I think, and I hope, that people will rally behind us because of our unique edge,” she concluded.

As the ‘DWTS’ pro challenges her partner, she’s challenged as well

BRB gonna look for my portable CD player ? It's #90sNight on #DWTS Monday at 8ET/5PT only on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/miJvmurzdt — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 5, 2022

“I am trying my best to do that with Daniel this season. I know he’s passionate about also shining a light on deaf culture and community. I’m trying to also help him with that, as well.”

However, that doesn’t mean the couple has not faced challenges in the competition.

“I have to be very specific, and I have to be very detailed [about choreography],” she explained. “Usually, I would teach someone the choreography. Then I would play the music and show them the musicality or count. Then I’d have the count relay to the music,” Stewart explained her ballroom teaching methods.

However, as Durant is deaf, Stewart challenged herself to communicate differently as an instructor.

“I have to explain musicality in almost beats and cues. This is slower and quicker, and you hold this for two beats. I show [Durant] and let him feel how long those beats are in the music. And then, I also cue him with my choreography. I have to be very specific about choreographing and teaching,” she concluded.

Dancing with the Stars streams Mondays beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Fans Predict a Fight to the Finish Between 3 Top Scoring Celebs and 1 Dark Horse