‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Members React to Len Goodman’s Death: ‘Heartbroken’

The news of Len Goodman’s death continues to shock the entertainment world. The Dancing with the Stars head judge was 78 when he died in a U.K. hospice on Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023. Goodman was a fixture in the celebrity competition series, and his strong influence was felt by its cast. Many have reacted to the news of his death by sharing their feelings on social media, including fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli react to news of Len Goodman’s death | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Len Goodman was head judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for 31 seasons

Dancing with the Stars debuted in 2005. The series brought together celebrities and professional ballroom dancers in a competitive forum and was a smash hit for ABC out of the gate. Len Goodman was named head judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Goodman was a no-nonsense panelist. While always ready with criticism, he also praised competitors who mastered complex ballroom techniques.

He was adamant that performances did not stray too far from traditional ballroom dance. Therefore, he was the judge that pros and performers wanted to please the most during their dances. A “10 from Len” became the gold standard of Dancing with the Stars.

Goodman retired from Dancing with the Stars at the close of season 31 to spend more time with his family and grandchildren in the United Kingdom. On Apr. 24, 2023, it was announced that Goodman had died of bone cancer, surrounded by his family and friends.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast members react to Len Goodman’s death

Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M5qnHedx5S — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) April 24, 2023

Upon learning of Len Goodman’s death, several of his former Dancing with the Stars cast members responded to the loss. They shared their feelings on social media.

Bruno Tonioli, who sat alongside Goodman as a judge on both Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, shared his remarks on Twitter. Tonioli said he was “heartbroken.”

“[Sic} Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years, the one and only ballroom LEGEND, Len Goodman, died. I will treasure the memories of our adventures at Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars. There will never be anyone like you. You will always be my perfect 10.”

Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron posted a montage of photos honoring the series’ longtime head judge on Instagram. He called Goodman “a good man indeed.”

Sam Champion, who competed alongside Cheryl Burke on series 31 of Dancing with the Stars, posted a photograph of him and Goodman during a taping. He captioned the photo, “Thank you, Len.”

Kym Herjavec competed as a professional dancer from 2006 through 2015 on Dancing with the Stars and won two mirrorball trophies alongside Donny Osmond in season 9 and Hines Ward in season 12. She shared her feelings regarding Goodman’s death on Instagram.

“Heartbroken. Heaven’s gates are covered in 10 paddles and mirror balls today. Nothing made you feel better than getting a 10 from Len. He was a class act with a cheeky grin and quick wit. You will be so missed. Rest In Peace, sweet Len,” she wrote.

Carrie Ann Inaba called Len Goodman ‘one of a kind’

Carrie Ann Inaba, who judged alongside Len Goodman until his 2022 retirement, posted a lengthy message to her late friend on Instagram. She called Goodman “one of a kind.”

“A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend,” she wrote.



Inaba continued, “Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone.



“You were one of a kind, my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close while I join so many others in mourning your loss.



“Thank you for all that you shared with us: your humor, your wisdom, your wit, and your truth. Until we meet again, rest In Peace, Len,” Inaba concluded.

Dancing with the Stars will return to Disney+ for season 32 this fall. The judges will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.