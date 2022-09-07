‘Dancing With the Stars’: This Mother/Daughter Duo May Indulge in a Little ‘Smack Talk’ as They Compete for a Mirrorball in Season 31

Dancing with the Stars has officially debuted two of season 31‘s celebrity cast members. The long-running competition series, which switched from its ABC home to the streaming service Disney+, is ready to return to the ballroom. However, its first celebrity competitors said they might indulge in a little “smack talk” as they compete against one another in their quest for a mirrorball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars cast | Disney+

Which pros will return to the series this season?

According to Us Weekly, several familiar pros are returning for season 31.

Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, and Witney Carson. Male pros include Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Sasha Farber, Louis Van Amstel, Brandon Armstrong, and Pasha Pashkov pair with celebrity competitors.

Farber was originally part of the Dancing with the Stars troupe this season. However, he has since moved back to pro status.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are the host and co-hosts this season. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough judge the celebrities and pros.

This mother/daughter duo is a ‘DWTS’ first

Mother and daughter Charli and Heidi D’Amelio, stars of The D’Amelio Show, were shocked when they first received a call from Dancing with the Stars to compete. “We thought we [their reality show] were getting canceled,” Heidi joked to Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan during their official cast reveal.

Charli claimed she was “thrilled” and “excited” to compete in the series as the first mother and daughter duo. However, as they challenge one another in the ballroom, a little smack talk could come into play.

Charli said, “It would be nice to have some smack talk but she’s my mother, so I can’t be too harsh, and I have to respect her.”

When asked if her iconic TikTok moves would come into play, Charli said she would love to utilize them. However, she is very excited to work on the more technical parts of ballroom dance. As for Heidi, a former high school competition dancer? She hopes picking up new choreography is like “riding a bike.”

These changes will occur during ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31

Make it an extra good morning and tune into @GMA today and tomorrow for the #DWTS cast reveal! ? pic.twitter.com/ujfinPPxxS — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 7, 2022

TV Line reported that season 31 of the reality competition would feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Typically, during Dancing with the Stars commercial breaks, the stage crew cleaned up if a performance included confetti and moved sets accordingly.

However, without those 4-minute breaks, there may be even more backstage hustle. Commercial breaks also included costume changes for the celebrities and pros as well.

Therefore, hosts Banks and Ribeiro are under more pressure to keep the show running smoothly. The two will divert attention away from what is going on in the background. They also must keep the show on a schedule.

Fans may look forward to more post-performance interviews as when Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews hosted. The show utilized a separate area of the set to chat with performers.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 31st season, and it’s first on Disney+ beginning Sept. 19.

