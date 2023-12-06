Five celebrities and their pros face off in the ABC reality competition series finale.

Dancing with the Stars celebrities will face their most challenging dances of season 32 during tonight’s finale episode. Five stars remain to battle for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in a series first. Here’s what we know about the last episode of the season.

It’s a series first for the season 32 finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

In a series first, the finale episode of Dancing with the Stars will have more than three couples competing to win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine during the episode.

This revelation came on the heels of the series’ semifinal episode. Five couples remained as the episode ended.

As eliminations began, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber wondered if they would make it to the season finale.

In a twist, the show decided to send all the competing celebrities to the finale, a Dancing with the Stars, first. Therefore, everyone will get a chance to perform redemption dances, plus a freestyle, for judges’ points and viewer votes.

The Redemption Round and Freestyle Dances

As part of the redemption round, the celebrities can redeem themselves and their scores with a dance they struggled with during season 32. Here are the redemption dances and songs.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach perform a Foxtrot to “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov dance a Samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Tango to “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla. Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a Foxtrot to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry. Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber will perform a Salsa to “Get On Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan.

Following will be the fan-favorite freestyle round. These are no-holds-barred performances that can feature strictly ballroom content or a mash-up of different dance styles.

Mraz and Karagach will dance to “Happy” by C2C featuring Derek Martin. Madix and Pashkov will perform to “Run The World (Girls)” by Beyoncé /“Level Up” by Ciara.

Lawson and Chigvintsev dance Freestyle to “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child /“Suéltate” by Sam i & Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta & BIA. Gomez and Chmerkovskiy will dance to “Que Calor” by District 78. Finally, Hannigan and Farber will hit the floor to “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift /“Papi” by Jennifer Lopez.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ welcomes back its reigning season 31 champs

Dancing with the Stars kicks off the evening will kick off with a sensational opening number, with all of season 32’s couples making a dazzling return to the stage. The song is “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton and choreographed by Ray Leeper.

This routine will be followed by a routine set to “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” by Mariah Carey, featuring the song and dance styles of Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough, and surprise guests, and choreographed by pros Britt Stewart and Alan Bersten.

Jason Mraz takes center stage for a musical performance of “I Feel Like Dancing,” danced to by the talented pros from the Dancing with the Stars LIVE 2024 Tour and choreographed by Mandy Moore. Returning champions Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas will perform a new routine to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James.

Dancing with the Stars airs its finale episode tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+. The episode streams the following day on Hulu.