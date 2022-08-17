‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Admits Body Love Will Come: ‘When I Don’t Have to Shove My a** Into a Dance Costume’

Dancing with the Stars pro, Cheryl Burke has a distinguished history with the competition series. She was its first female pro winner in season 2, backed with a second mirrorball in season 3. The demands of being a pro are many and can take their toll on even the most prepared dancer. However, Burke has struggled with body image and body dysmorphia and believes that genuine body appreciation will come “when I don’t have to shove my a** into a dance costume.”

Cheryl Burke | Unique Nicole/WireImage

Cheryl Burke has appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ more than any other pro

Cheryl Burke made her DWTS debut in 2006. She won season 2 alongside 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey and season 3 with football player Emmitt Smith.

Burke has appeared on more seasons of the show than any other dancer, appearing in 24 of the series’ 30 seasons thus far. However, she’s only won the competition two times. Burke made the finals several times, placing second with Gilles Marini and Rob Kardashian in Seasons 8 and 13. In season 30, Burke and Cody Rigsby placed third.

Cheryl Burke said she’ll be more accepting of her body when she doesn’t have to do this for ‘DWTS’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Burke claimed that issues with body image and dysmorphia continue to plague her. She revealed that she might be more accepting of her strong body when she doesn’t have to do this one thing as a DWTS pro.

Burke told the news outlet she is considering the big picture regarding her future, including the possibility of pregnancy.

“I would prefer not to have to put myself in a dance costume and just let myself gain weight,” Burke shared.

Burke’s experiences with body image have impacted her further. “I believe I will start to love my body more when I don’t have to shove my a** into a dance costume. So, right now [the possibility of getting pregnant] is on hold.”

Will Burke return for season 31?

The official list of season 31 pros is still a closely guarded secret.

Burke did not reveal whether or not she has plans to return as a dancer on the Disney+ streamer.

However, she is not “overthinking” a return to the series.

“Where I’m at right now is I’m not overthinking it right this second. Because, if I do another season of Dancing with the Stars, I need to do it when the time comes,” Burke said. “Whether this will be my last season or not, I don’t know.”

Dancing with the Stars returns for season 31 on Disney+ beginning Sept. 19.

