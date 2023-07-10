A hot-topic reality tv star is the first celebrity contestant announced for season 32 of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is gearing up to be one for the history books. The series confirmed one of the most scandalous reality stars in recent television history as its first official cast member. Other significant changes are also ahead for the ABC/Disney+ series. Here’s what we know so far.

The pros of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2022 included Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvenstev, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov | Disney Plus/Disney

Season 32 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveals first cast member is a scandalous reality star

Dancing with the Stars typically features celebrities who have been in the public eye for scandalous reasons. The first star added to the roster of season 32’s cast was the center of one of the most talked-about love triangles in reality television history.

Ariana Madix, star of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, is among the most talked about reality star of 2023. She dumped her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, after finding out he’d been cheating on her with fellow Pump Rules castmate Raquel Leviss.

Madix is the second Vanderpump Rules star to hit the ballroom floor. The series’ namesake, Lisa Vanderpump, previously appeared on Dancing with the Stars season 16 and finished in 10th place.

The news was announced via the series’ social media page. Madix filmed the announcement alongside series judge Derek Hough inside her Something About Her sandwich shop, an eatery she runs alongside Vanderpump Rules co-star Kate Maloney.

Big changes ahead for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 32

In March 2023, the first of many big changes were revealed regarding the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. First, former mirrorball-winning pro and part-time Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough would return to the ballroom to cohost the series alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. She first appeared on DWTS as a pro dancer in season 4 in 2007 and won back-to-back mirrorballs in seasons 4 and 5 alongside celebrity partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves.

Ribeiro and Hough take over hosting duties from Tyra Banks. The former three-season host stepped away from the gig to focus on her business ventures.

“I think my heart, my soul is into my business; it’s also into producing new TV,” Banks told TMZ. “I really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show, so you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting.”

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough return as judges for season 32. The absence of longtime head judge Len Goodman will likely be felt throughout the season. Look for the show to likely pay tribute to the ballroom legend during its premiere episode.

The series will also return to ABC, following a move to the streaming service Disney+ in 2022. Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC and will stream simultaneously on Disney+. The series will also be available to stream one day after its live show on Hulu.

What other cast members will join Ariana Madix on season 32 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

The official logo of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for 2022 | Disney Plus

Fans of the long-running reality competition series may have to wait a bit longer before full details regarding season 32 of Dancing with the Stars are revealed. Casting news will come via Good Morning America on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2023, reported Us Weekly.

However, Yahoo! Life reports that a second star is rumored to be putting on their dancing shoes. Not Dead Yet star Gina Rodriguez shared a video of her dancing with DWTS pro-Sasha Farber in April 2023. Whether or not that means a professional collaboration will occur on the series has yet to be announced.

Dancing with the Stars is set to return to the ABC this fall.