How Will ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Deliver on Showrunner’s Promises of ‘Fantastic, Eclectic’ Disney+ Night?

As Dancing with the Stars wrapped their first night of performances inspired by the music of 007 James Bond, it was announced the next installment would feature Disney+. This theme is in stark contrast to previous Disney Night performances, which featured music solely from the franchise’s movies. How will the show deliver on what showrunner Conrad Green promises will be a “fantastic, eclectic’ night of excitement?

Tyra Banks on the set of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

‘Dancing with the Stars’ sent a ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star home on Bond night

Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd was sent home during the last moments of Dancing with the Stars night dedicated to 007 James Bond. The actor and her professional partner Louis Van Amstel performed a Rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey.

“I want to try to be the Bond girl I never got to be,” said the actor during her performance package. Ladd and Van Amstel received 24 out of 40 from the judges, their highest marks so far, and uniformly positive comments.

But she landed in the bottom two alongside meteorologist Sam Champion and his pro partner Cheryl Burke. Judges voted to save Champion and Burke, sending Ladd and Van Amstel home.

Subsequently, the couple will not perform on Disney+ Night, where the beloved ’70s star prepared to dance to “When you Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio.

Showrunner Conrad Green promises a ‘fantastic, eclectic’ Disney+ night of performances

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros Cheryl Burke and Kym Herjavec pose with Michael Buble in season 16 | ABC/Adam Taylor

Dancing with the Stars showrunner Conrad Green told Entertainment Weekly the series would expand on their traditional Disney-themed night of performances to include the catalog of work from Disney+.

This switch allows the performers to choose from a wealth of legendary films and television series.

Said Green, “They will be doing a Disney+ night, not Disney, which is great because it means you’ve got this incredible catalog. “

He continued, “Everything from Marvel to Disney Pixar, all of the animated films, all of their live-action films. There’s such a range. We’re looking forward to broadening out what was Disney night to Disney+ night and having a fantastic eclectic night to enjoy.”

What are other themes scheduled for ‘DWTS’?

This #BondNight opening is for your eyes only ? Make sure you're streaming #DWTS live right now on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/HiYsbcfPyM — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) October 4, 2022

The newest season of Dancing with the Stars appears to deliver on promises of a season unlike any other. On Oct. 24, the series celebrates the music of Michael Buble. Green revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the performer would judge and sing during an exciting evening of music.

There will be a Halloween-themed night of performances which will likely occur on Oct. 31 as the spooky holiday falls on Monday, the same evening the show streams. However, rumor has it there will also be a special Prom Night episode, a first for the series.

Previously, fans were all shook up over a night of performances dedicated to the music of Elvis Presley.

Dancing with the Stars streams live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

