A ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Elimination Won’t Stop Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart [Exclusive]

Daniel Durant and his partner Britt Stewart will return to the ballroom during the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 finale on Monday, Nov. 21. Ahead of the DWTS 2022 finale, Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with Britt to talk about her partnership with the CODA actor this season. Britt also shared details about what happened after their semi-finals elimination and what’s to come for the dancing duo.

‘DWTS’ Season 31 competitor Daniel Durant inspired Britt Stewart

Like every celebrity Britt has worked with on Dancing with the Stars, the pro dancer learned a lot from her season 31 partner. “I feel like the most obvious and biggest takeaway is learning about deaf culture and the deaf community,” Britt said of her time working with Daniel. She wasn’t aware of how “small but mighty” the deaf community is, nor how “loving and open” it is. “It’s been really beautiful.”

Moreover, Britt says “Daniel as Daniel, not the actor who is deaf, is just amazing.” She elaborated:

“He’s an amazing human and he just has so much bravery to live life the way that he wants to. His goals and dreams are really big and he feels like he can always accomplish them. So, you know, he just I know he inspired everybody watching this season, but he also inspired me.” Britt Stewart, Showbiz Cheat Sheet Exclusive

‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination took a minute to set in for Daniel Durant

Like everyone who competes on Dancing with the Stars, Britt and Daniel wanted to make it to the finale. However, they were eliminated during the semi-finals of season 31.

Daniel Durant’s semi-finals elimination took a moment to set in | ABC/Raymond Liu

Still, Britt says Daniel was at peace with his elimination. “He was so satisfied by the message that we shared this season and the dances that we did,” Britt relayed. “He was completely satisfied.”

The impact of elimination did eventually hit Daniel, though. “It wasn’t until Tuesday morning waking up, he texted me, he was like, ‘Okay, it’s hitting me a little bit harder.'” Despite that pang of disappointment, Britt and Daniel’s friendship is far from over.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart plan to continue working together after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination

Daniel and Britt’s running in the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 competition might be done with, but their friendship is for life. As the duo has teased on social media, they plan to continue working together in some capacity. When Showbiz asked Britt what that means, she said they’re in the process of trying to figure it out.

“We really enjoyed each other this season and we’re both very passionate about our individual communities and spreading awareness for representation, equity, and inclusion,” Britt said. “So [our work together] will have something to do with deaf culture and dance.”

Daniel believes every deaf child should have the opportunity to learn to dance, as it’s been a new source of therapy for him. “We might start there,” Britt teased. “We might start by going back to his school for the deaf in Minnesota and teaching some dance.”

Right now, their plan has yet to be determined. Stay tuned to Showbiz for updates on Daniel and Britt’s future work together.

Watch the finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 on Disney+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET.