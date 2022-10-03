‘Dancing with the Stars’: Will Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan Tone Down James Bond Tango After Steamy Rumba?

Dancing with the Stars viewers were as shocked as the judges and hosts when it came to the steamy Rumba performed by actor Trevor Donovan and pro-Emma Slater during Elvis week. The couple’s dance to Presley’s “Always on My Mind” subsequently had tongues wagging on social media. However, will the couple tone down their tango to an iconic James Bond tune for tonight’s performance?

Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan’s performance showed off their sizzling chemistry

On the heels of their Elvis Week performance, Dancing with the Stars co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro asked the performers whether their chemistry was natural or an act. The 90210 alum said the emotions between himself and Slater were “100 percent truthful.”

Donovan subsequently replied to People Magazine, “[There are] a lot of movies I do with a romantic lead [where] you have at least a couple scenes that are intimate scenes. You’re with [someone] who very well be married or that you just met. But, you’re not in a relationship, so you must create that.”

But, Slater added that in a Rumba, people expect “passion, people expect that steam, and you have to tell a story.” The duo earned a total score of 30 out of 40.

“We had the best song, in my opinion. I love this version of ‘Always on My Mind.’ And I honestly believe in Trevor,” she continued. “I believe in his dance ability. I know we have this great connection, this great chemistry. I fought hard to achieve the environment for us to be ourselves and be expressive.”

Will ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan tone down their James Bond tango?

Still on a high from our dance last night. Thank you to everyone who messaged me and voted!!! ??? https://t.co/TlKuKIgjAY — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) September 27, 2022

Slater and Donovan will perform a Tango during the series’ first night of performances that highlight the James Bond franchise of films. Fans weighed in on if Slater and Donovan would continue to play off their chemistry during this week’s dance.

“I think it’s very clearly not real, and I’m not buying into it. I think Emma and Trevor are playing into it to an extent for votes, so I don’t feel too terrible for them. I think it’s a very forced storyline, making it cringe to me. But I’m sure some people will eat it up, and it’ll carry them a few weeks,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“I think it’s a little real for Trevor and part of the job for Emma. Especially with the Rumba, he wouldn’t have improved like that if he wasn’t into at least the idea of them together. I think she won’t correct him until she needs to,” penned a second social media user.

However, other fans found the display disturbing as Slater and Sasha Farber separated earlier this year. Farber is competing in the series with Selma Blair.

“Not digging this supposed ‘showmance,'” noted a third viewer. “Emma and her soon-to-be ex-husband work together on the show. It’s very disrespectful to everyone, Emma, Sasha, and Trevor!”

James Bond Night is a first for the competition series

This episode of Dancing with the Stars will be the first time the competition series takes a deep dive into the movie music of the James Bond film series. A total of 14 performances will take place on the third episode of the season, reported Us Weekly.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy perform a Cha Cha to “Die Another Day” by Madonna.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart dance the Rumba to “The World is Not Enough” by Garbage.

Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr (filling in for Daniella Karagach) dance an Argentine Tango to “Writing’s On the Wall” by Sam Smith.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas perform a Rumba to “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Argentine Tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater will Tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong Rumba to “Licence To Kill” by Gladys Knight.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will Rumba to “Goldeneye” by Tina Turner.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel dance the Rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson Tango to “The Name’s Bond … James Bond” by David Arnold and Nicholas Dodd.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki Rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten Rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey.

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke Samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton.

Dancing with the Stars streams live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

