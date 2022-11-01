‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Adore How Team Scream Rallied Around Trevor Donovan During Team Dances

Dancing with the Stars fans are in admiration of Team Scream for the way they rallied around actor Trevor Donovan during the team dances this week. Thanks to their performance during DWTS Season 31 Halloween Night, Donovan climbed the leaderboard in week 7 of the competition. Now, Donovan has become a fan-favorite to win this season. Here’s what fans are saying about the Hallmark movie star’s Dancing with the Stars journey.

‘DWTS’ team dances paused after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews left the show

The last time Dancing with the Stars fans saw a team dance was in season 28 of the formerly ABC competition series — the final season Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews hosted. Team Trick (Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, and Lauren Alaina) beat Team Treat (Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, and Sean Spicer) by three points.

It’s unclear why the team dances stopped when Tyra Banks stepped in to host. Regardless, they made their return in the Halloween episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

Trevor Donovan’s Team Scream won the dance off in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 Halloween Night

Team Scream and Team Wicked performed a freestyle dance choreographed collaboratively by the pros. Since Donovan and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino have been two of the lowest scoring competitors, they got to choose who they wanted on their teams.

Guadagnino chose Gabby Windey, Heidi D’Amelio, Jordin Sparks, and Shangela to be part of Team Wicked. They danced to “The Witches Are Back” from Hocus Pocus 2. Meanwhile, Donovan danced with Charli D’Amelio, Daniel Durant and Wayne Brady to “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

In the end, Team Wicked earned 33 points from the judges and Team Scream earned 39. These scores were added to each individual’s score, bumping some like Donovan to the top of the leaderboard.

Many fans loved the way his fellow competitors rallied around Donovan. “Team Scream was so wholesome,” reads a Reddit post. “I thought it was so sweet how they talked about how they wanted to get the win to help Trevor get out of the bottom two. Also, loved the moment between Britt and Charli! I couldn’t help but smile watching Daniel in this number too!”

Trevor Donovan likened to ‘DWTS’ Season 30 Champion Iman Shumpert

After Donovan’s emotional contemporary to Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” and a near-perfect team dance, many fans are convinced he could take home the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of season 31. “TREVOR the dark horse!” one Reddit user pointed out. “We love seeing him tied for first!!”

“That dance really changed Trevor in my eyes,” another Redditor posted. “I had no doubt he could dance but because of that contemporary, he’s in my top three now.”

Some fans are even comparing the actor to Iman Shumpert, who won Dancing with the Stars with Daniella Karagach in season 30. “I feel like he is like Iman, what the show is about at its core,” said one Reddit user.

“Trevor has been climbing up my list lately,” reads another comment. “He is showing improvement and passion every week, much like Iman.”

Tune in to Dancing with the Stars weekly on Monday nights at 8 p.m. to see how far Donovan and Slater will go. New episodes of DWTS air exclusively on Disney+.