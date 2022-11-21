‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Claim the 2022 Season Finale Is the Series’ Strongest Since Season 19: Here’s Why

Fans have high hopes for the season finale of Dancing with the Stars. The Disney+ series will lower the curtain on season 31 with an episode filled with emotional highs and lows. These moments will include Cheryl Burke’s final dance as a pro, Len Goodman’s final moments as a judge, and the crowning of a new winning celebrity and pro. However, some fans believe the DWTS first season out of the gate for the streaming service is its strongest since season 19. Here’s why.

Shangela, Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady, and Gabby Windey | ABC/Raymond Liu

Season 19 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was one of the most competitive in the series’ history

Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars boasted some of the most dynamic celebrity competitors in the history of the series. Ultimately, current DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro was crowned the season’s winner. In second and third place were Sadie Robinson and Mark Ballas, followed by Janel Parris and Val Chmerkovskiy and Bethany Mota and Derek Hough.

During season 19, the competition was so tight the overall winner was anyone’s guess. Each celebrity competition and pro delivered dynamic dances technically superior to those performed in prior seasons.

As Dancing with the Stars wraps its inaugural season on Disney+, it boasts one of the show’s strongest-ever finalist lineups: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy comprise this year’s Top 4.

Ironically, three out of four of the current roster of finalist pros also faced one another in the finale of season 19.

Fans claim this season is the strongest since season 19: Here’s why

In a post shared with Reddit, Dancing with the Stars viewers claim this current season boasts the strongest dancers since season 19. They have a list of reasons why they believe this is so.

“I think we have the strongest finale pairs in the shows history, I would even say it’s stronger than S19 because we all knew Alfonso was winning but the other 3 were also really strong: Bethany, Sadie, and Janel!” wrote one follower.

“I can’t think of any other finals that have this many ringers Gabby, Wayne, and Charli are all huge ringers. Can y’all think of another finale that has been this strong? The only other strong finale I can remember is S8 with Shawn Johnson, Gilles Marini and Melissa Rycroft,” the fan concluded.

“As long as we don’t repeat placements! But history tends to repeat itself if Whitney pulls out a better freestyle than Mark I could see them taking it but I doubt it,” a second fan penned.

“I agree, this is definitely the strongest set of finalists in a LONG time where any of the four winning would be a great winner!” noted a third Reddit user.

Cheryl Burke will bid adeiu to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ during tonight’s finale as will Len Goodman

Pro Cheryl Burke revealed details of her final Dancing with the Stars performance and why she was leaving on Instagram. She posted a photograph wearing a stunning red ballgown and striking a pose similar to that of the Latin style of ballroom dance, her specialty as a former competitor.

She wrote, “I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write.” Cheryl announced that the finale would be her last dance as a pro on the series that launched her entertainment career. She revealed, “this has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life, and I am also confident that it is the right one.”

Cheryl called the show and the people who became her “second family.” As a pro, she’s shared her “highest highs and some of my lowest lows.” However, Cheryl revealed the time feels right to “begin the next phase of my career.”

Head judge Len Goodman will also say his goodbye to the series during the finale episode. He announced he was retiring from his judging post alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli during the show’s November 14 episode.

The season finale of Dancing with the Stars streams beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

