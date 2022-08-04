‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Clap Back in Response to Disney+ Start Date: ‘You’re Gonna Lose a Lot of Viewers’

Dancing with the Stars revealed its official Disney+ start date via a sparkling new Instagram post to generate excitement for its 31st season of competition. However, not all fans are happy with the switch. Some clapped back regarding the new season, claiming “you’re gonna lose a lot of viewers” as the series moved from network television to a paid channel.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ mirrorball trophy | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘Dancing with the Stars’ switch comes with a two-season renewal

The move comes with a two-season renewal that will take DWTS through its 32nd season, said The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC’s plans to simulcast several games on ESPN’s Monday Night Football this fall promoted the switch from network television to streaming

The series will become the first live series streamed on Disney+.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The show’s broad appeal and the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ begins Sept. 19 on Disney+, but some fans aren’t happy

In a new social media post, the Instagram page for Dancing with the Stars revealed the series would begin streaming from its new Disney+ home beginning Sept. 19.

A video accompanied a post. This clip depicted a series of mirrorballs, the show’s coveted trophy topper, spinning and floating in the air.

Three merged into a shape similar to Micky Mouse, symbolizing the series’ move to Disney+.

“Put on your dancing shoes because DWTS is making moves! Stream the new season LIVE on Sept. 19, only on DisneyPlus!” said the clips’ caption.

Fans clapped back regarding the move in the post’s caption.

“Been watching since day one, can’t afford Disney+, devastated,” wrote one follower.

“You’re gonna lose so many viewers. Poor move” claimed a second fan.

“Don’t have Disney+! I watched the show since day one and am sorry it has to end for me. It’s more important to put gas in my car and buy food than pay for another cable station,” explained a third Instagram commenter.

A fourth fan said the show would lose many older viewers who enjoyed the series.

“How sad it will only be on Disney+. Older multi-year loyal fans will be so disappointed as this was a show they looked forward to yearly,” they claimed.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will helm ‘DWTS’ 31st season

The news is out! ?? I’m so excited to be the new co-host of @OfficialDWTS, coming soon to @DisneyPlus, along with Host Tyra Banks! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/zLTehmjpXY — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) July 14, 2022

According to a post by People Magazine, current America’s Funniest Home Videos, Ribeiro is “excited” to return to the ballroom after eight years.

In 2014, he won a glittery trophy alongside Witney Carson.

“I’m super excited,” Ribeiro said.

“For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends. To be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We do all hang out together and talk outside of that show,” the entertainer shared

Ribeiro said he hopes to bring back a sense of “happy, fun, and family.”

“I want to become friends with all the contestants this year and allow myself to sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest and true feelings from them and make people laugh and smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious, and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light, fun, and cheery,” Ribeiro concluded.

Dancing with the Stars will debut season 31, beginning Sept. 19.

RELATED: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Predict ‘Wild’ Season 31 Cast With a Britney Spears Twist