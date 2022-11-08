‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Fight in Response to Vinny Guadagnino’s Ballroom Exit

Just one week shy of Dancing with the Stars season 31 semifinals, competing celebrities Vinny Guadagnino and Heidi D’Amelio were eliminated. After weeks where the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was saved by fan votes, he said his final goodbye to competitive dancing. However, on the heels of Guadagnino’s elimination, fans fought on social media in response to his exit. What has got both sides so fired up?

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki | ABC/Eric McCandless

Vinny Guadagnino lasted for 8 weeks on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

After eight weeks where Guadagnino progressed slowly as a ballroom dancer, fan votes couldn’t save him from a double elimination. He and D’Amelio both said their final goodbyes during an episode dedicated to music from the 1990s.

Before DWTS, Guadagnino’s dance experience was limited to the bars of the Jersey Shore and as a Chippendales performer. However, ballroom techniques posed a significant challenge to the reality television star, who often felt out of place as a performer.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans rallied to keep Guadagnino on the series for eight weeks. However, after two performances of Tango and Samba, his ballroom journey ended.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans fought on social media regarding Vinny Guadagnino’s elimination

Dancing with the Stars fans appeared fight in the comments section of a post honoring Guadagnino’s final ballroom performance on Instagram. Some viewers felt it was about time he exited, while others believed Guadagnino’s performances were the epitome of what the series was all about.

“In my opinion, this was his best dance! Sure some things are still missing, but he gives it his all and tries his best. I think it should’ve at least been all 8’s, nothing higher,” wrote one fan in the post’s comments section.

“I’m sure all of you guys with such negativity could do much better. Dude hasn’t danced before, chill,” defended a second viewer.

“I wish I had this much time and energy left over in my day to hate on a person I don’t even know,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“He had heart but lacked rhythm. Good effort, though!” wrote a fourth viewer.

“He’s a nice guy, and I FELL IN LOVE with Koko! I’m sure they both tried their best! Unfortunately, at this point in the competition, the others couples deserved more to stay,” penned the fifth fan.

What stars are left to dance in the semifinals?

The pack of competing celebrities has tightened to six as the series heads into the semifinals of season 31. The remaining stars who will compete for a mirrorball trophy are as follows:

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas; Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater; Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart; Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy; Wayne Brady and Witney Carson; and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko.

Dancing with the Stars streams Mondays beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Fans Predict a Fight to the Finish Between 3 Top Scoring Celebs and 1 Dark Horse