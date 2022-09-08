‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Flip out Over Mark Ballas’ Shocking Series Return After Five Year Absence

After a five-year absence from the ballroom, fan-favorite pro-Mark Ballas has returned to Dancing with the Stars. The two-time mirrorball winner is part of the professional cast of dancers that will compete during the show’s 31st season. The last time Ballas danced as a pro was in 2017 alongside celebrity partner Lindsey Stirling. The duo placed second in the season 25 finale.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas | ABC/Twitter

How many seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has Mark Ballas appeared?

Ballas first appeared on the series beginning in season 5, where he partnered with television personality Sabrina Bryan. Subsequently, he won two mirrorball trophies.

His first was in season 6, where he danced with Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi. Ballas’ second was during season 8, where he danced with Olympian Shawn Johnson. He came in second during season 14 with Katherine Jenkins, season 19 with Sadie Robertson, season 22 with Paige VanZant, and Stirling in season 25.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans flipped out over his return

Disney Media reported that Ballas is paired with TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio.

Fans flipped out over Ballas’ return to the ballroom in a Reddit post on the site’s Dancing with the Stars comment board.

“Mark is back!! Yessss king, get it!” wrote one fan.

“I don’t care for Charli at all, but if it brings Mark back, I’m watching. I’ve missed him on the show so much,” penned a second follower.

“I did not have Mark coming back as a pro in my bingo card, but I am here for it!” exclaimed a third Reddit user.

“He’s going to win for sure. He will have competition, I think, from Vinny [Guadagnino] and Jordin Sparks,” claimed the fourth fan.

What has Mark Ballas been doing since leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

Since leaving Dancing with the Stars, Ballas wed songwriter BC Jean. Together, they formed a band named Alexander Jean. They have been performing professionally since 2015.

The couple starred in ABC’s The Queen Family Singalong, where they delivered a powerful performance of “Another One Bites The Dust.” Current Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough danced to their song rendition.

Ballas and Hough are childhood friends. They first met in Utah, where both lived as children.

Ballas’ parents, Corky and Shirley, taught dance. Later, the Ballas family moved to London to instruct young ballroom dancers. Hough moved in with the family, and he and Ballas were students at the renowned dance school Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. They have remained close ever since.

Dancing with the Stars debuts on Disney+ beginning Monday, Sept. 19.

