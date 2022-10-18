Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Offer Guide to Viewing Season 31 on Disney+: ‘Fast-Forward the Tyra [Banks] Parts’

Dancing With the Stars is a staple reality TV show that’s been on the air for more than 16 years, and is now in its 31st season. The show has had its share of controversy, from shocking eliminations to fans “ballot-stuffing” votes. Perhaps the most polarizing topic surrounding the show in recent years, however, has been its host, Tyra Banks.

Banks took over for longtime hosting duo Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews starting with Season 29. If social media and Reddit threads are any indication, the change has been largely unwelcome by many fans.

Tyra Banks became a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host in Season 29

Fan favorite Bergeron, who had hosted the dancing competition since DWTS began, announced in 2020 via Twitter that he was leaving the show prior to Season 29. Fans were shocked, particularly when ABC announced just days later that Tyra Banks would replace both him and Andrews, who had begun co-hosting the show in 2014. Bergeron later confirmed he was fired from the show.

Banks came on board as a solo host and an executive producer of the long-running series in an attempt by the network to breathe new life into the show. As the executive producer and host of the wildly popular America’s Next Top Model, Banks knows a thing or two about hosting a reality TV show. However, not all DWTS fans are enamored with her particular style.

Fans say they fast-forward Banks’ parts of the show

Banks is now in her third season of hosting DWTS, but not all fans have warmed up to her. Many still fault her for flubbing the results of the bottom two dancers in Season 29, and she’s been criticized for mispronouncing names and other key details about the dancers. In general, fans say the model makes her appearances more about her than about the competitors.

“GET RID OF TYRA. She is an attention hog. Makes the whole show about her. Big mistake keeping her and moving show to Disney. I was a loyal fan. NOT ANY MORE!!!!!” one DWTS fan wrote on the show’s Facebook page.

Other fans say their solution is to skip the parts when Banks is speaking altogether. “Don’t have and will not purchase Disney+ as long as Tyra is on the show,” a past viewer wrote on People’s Facebook post about the show. “She is me me me and a horrible host. Past few seasons we recorded and fast forwarded through her comments and antics.”

Another fan agreed: “Well as long as you fast forward the tyra parts it’s much better. They need to just let Alfonso Ribeiro be the host.”

New co-host Alfonso Ribeiro is a welcome addition among the fan base

Banks was the sole host for Seasons 29 and 30 on ABC, but with the switch to Disney+ for Season 31, the show introduced a hosting duo again. Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and who won Season 19 of DWTS, joined Banks in hosting duties this year. Many fans said he was a welcome addition to the roundup.

“I would watch if it were just him. I love Alfonso!! Tyra is killing this show,” one fan wrote. “Tyra is not a good fit for the show. Thank God they brought Alfonso into the mix!” another said on a separate DWTS Facebook post.

Others expressed skepticism that the addition of Ribeiro would be enough to boost faltering viewership. “I love Alfonso. Just wish they didn’t have Tyra!!! Guess they had to keep Tyra but got him so they would get views. Sadly they may not help,” one fan summarized.



DWTS airs Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. Eastern.

