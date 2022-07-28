‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Predict ‘Wild’ Season 31 Cast With a Britney Spears Twist

Dancing with the Stars, as viewers know it, will likely change as the series heads into its newest season. The 31st installment of the celebrity competition series has moved to Disney+ after 17 years and 30 seasons on ABC. The series will likely institute new voting rules and other behind-the-scenes changes as Conrad Green returns to helm the show. Fans are already predicting some of the differences for season 31, including some wild casting with a Britney Spears twist.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ performed to the music of Britney Spears in season 30 | Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31: What we know so far

Disney+ has not yet announced an official start date for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, nor has there been word on the series’ returning pros or competing celebrities.

However, Dancing with the Stars will most likely stream live on Disney+ in its traditional two-hour time slot from 8-10 p.m. EST on Monday evenings.

Deadline reported the series would stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. Dancing With the Stars is the first live series to debut on the streaming service. It also has the distinction of being the first live-streaming reality show in the United States.

ABC announced the network switch along with the season 31 renewal news in April 2022.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans predict season 31 will be ‘wild’ with a Britney Spears twist

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2017 | Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

In a Reddit post titled “casting feeling,” fans predicted the type of season and celebrity cast for the 31st installment of the competition series.

Here, they began to predict who might show up in the ballroom for the new season.

“So last year, I unfortunately accurately predicted Olivia Jade being on and was pissed when I was right; she was season 30’s controversial contestant. No one is jumping out as a possible contestant at the moment, but is anyone else half expecting Andrew or Chris Cuomo to join?” wrote one fan.

“Maybe Jaime Lynn Spears? Maybe they won’t make everyone dance to Britney Spears then,” declared a second fan who wished for the sister of the 1990s pop icon to compete.

“When Conrad Green was EP the first time, there were some controversial casting choices (Heather Mills, Kate Gosselin, and Tom Delay, off the top of my head). So I wouldn’t rule it out, but I don’t think it would be as bad as the Cuomo’s or some other political person. Jamie Lynn Spears isn’t a far-fetched idea, though. It’s going to be wild for sure,” penned a third Reddit user.

“Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo. But IDK, maybe it’s a little too soon,” a fourth fan deduced.

Other significant changes include hosting duo Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro

According to a post by People Magazine, current America’s Funniest Home Videos, Ribeiro is “excited” to return to the ballroom after eight years but in a different capacity.

Ribeiro will now co-host alongside Tyra Banks.

“I’m super excited,” Ribeiro said.

“For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends. To be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We do all hang out together and talk outside of that show,” the entertainer shared

Ribeiro said he hopes to bring back a sense of “happy, fun, and family” to the show where, in 2014, he won a glittery mirrorball trophy alongside Witney Carson.

Dancing with the Stars debuts this fall on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Dancing with the Stars’: 4 of the Series’ Most Terrifying Live Moments