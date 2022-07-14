‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans React to News Alfonso Ribeiro Joins Tyra Banks as Co-Host

When Dancing with the Stars moves to Disney+, the switch will come with more than just a new home on the streaming service. It will also usher in a new era of hosts. Tyra Banks will return to the series. However, she won’t be alone. Reportedly, former mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro will join Banks to helm the competition show.

Witney Carson and Alfonso Ribeiro | Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro worked together in the early 1990s

Banks and Ribeiro worked together in 1993 on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Banks joined the NBC series as a love interest for Will Smith’s character during its fourth season.

She played the role of Jackie Ames, a childhood friend of Will’s from Philadelphia, PA, for eight episodes.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was Banks’ first acting job.

Before her role in the series, Banks was a model for some of fashion’s biggest names, including Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Perry Ellis, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Herve Leger, Valentino, Fendi, Isaac Mizrahi, Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors, and others.

Riberio is a viewer fan favorite and returned to co-host the series several times on the heels of winning a mirrorball. He also once hosted the national tour of DWTS Live.

Banks and Ribeiro will be the first hosting duo since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, fired in July 2020.

Fans react to Alfonso Ribeiro’s return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host

Reddit fans wasted no time responding to the news of Ribeiro’s return to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

“Interesting. A few years back, some speculated Alfonso was the replacement. He came out and tweeted that he would never because he respected Tom too much to do that to him. I wonder what changed,” wrote one fan.

“I’d rather Alfonso have just hosted solo, but if this is true, I hope he takes the “Tom” role, and Tyra takes the “Erin” role,” a second fan penned.

“I am all for Tyra announcing the dances and doing all the things, and Alfonso is the one that talks to the contestants and pros,” noted a third Reddit user.

“Alfonso wouldn’t be my first choice, but he will be good. I usually would say one host is enough for this show, but there’s reportedly going to be an extra 30 mins of content this year, so it makes sense,” explained the fourth fan.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will helm ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 31st season

According to a post by People Magazine, current America’s Funniest Home Videos Ribeiro is “excited” to return to the ballroom after eight years.

In 2014, he won a glittery trophy alongside Witney Carson.

“I’m super excited,” Ribeiro said.

“For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends. To be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We do all hang out together and talk outside of that show,” the entertainer shared

Ribeiro said he hopes to bring back a sense of “happy, fun, and family.”

“I want to become friends with all the contestants this year and allow myself to sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest and true feelings from them and make people laugh and smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious, and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light, fun, and cheery,” Ribeiro concluded.

Dancing with the Stars will debut its 31st season on Disney+ this fall.

