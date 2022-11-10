‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Slam Wayne Brady for ‘Throwing Shade’ at a Former Contestant

Wayne Brady and his pro partner Witney Carson live to see another day of competition in Dancing with the Stars Season 31. However, the actor, improv comedian, and host recently turned some fans off after replying to an Instagram comment regarding another contestant’s elimination. Only a portion of Brady’s comment was captured before he deleted it. Find out why some DWTS fans are saying this is “not a good look” for Brady.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson | ABC/Eric McCandless

Wayne Brady was safe from ’90s Night Double Elimination

Brady wasn’t in the bottom three during Monday night’s double elimination: Jersey Shore celebrity Vinny Guadagnino, The D’Amelio Show matriarch Heidi D’Amelio, and actor/model Trevor Donovan were.

Loved seeing you dance each week @heididamelio! It was a pleasure having you in the #DWTS ballroom with @artemchigvintse. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yw7sEV6UPw — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 9, 2022

D’Amelio was the first to go during ’90s Night, leaving the judges to decide between Guadagnino and Donovan. They unanimously decided to save Donovan and Emma Slater, eliminating Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki from the competition.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans think Heidi D’Amelio dances better ‘technically’ than Wayne Brady

Many fans were saddened to see D’Amelio get eliminated from the competition. Some took to Instagram to talk about their thoughts.

“She did not deserve to go home, how sad,” said one fan in the comments (via Reddit). Another comment reads: “Unpopular opinion, but I thought technically she danced better than Wayne, Daniel [Durant], and Trevor most of the time. She just had issues with emoting and personality coming out.”

That’s the comment Brady replied to but quickly deleted. “No one disagrees with you or has ever said that she didn’t dance better technically,” he wrote in the since-deleted comment. “She[‘s] a trained dancer, so …” It’s unclear how Brady finished his comment, but what is clear is many fans are displeased with what he said.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans are upset with Wayne Brady for ‘kicking Heidi while she’s down’

“This is just … not a good look from Wayne,” one Redditor said in the comments. “He should have just left it alone and not said anything. I understand wanting to respond to an attack/criticism if that’s what he was doing, but this wasn’t the way to go.”

Another Reddit user said: “That’s the last straw right there for me, I’ve been letting too many of his little moments and attitude pass, I’m going with Wayne as the second elimination on Monday, I don’t mind if he goes anymore.”

Other Redditors cited how Brady is a trained performer himself, having appeared on Broadway in the past. “He’s done Broadway, TV, performed for years!” said another Redditor. “Heidi is basically a soccer mom at this point, even if she had dance training before she had kids. This is just kicking Heidi while she’s down.”

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Sets New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Record Despite Elimination

“Okay officially no longer a Wayne fan,” another comment reads. “He probably has the most entertainment and camera experience out of anyone this season. So for him to throw out shade like this, especially to an eliminated contestant, that’s just mean.”

Monday night’s semi-finals will bring another double elimination to the ballroom. Will Brady make it to the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 finale? Tune in Monday night to Disney+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET to find out.